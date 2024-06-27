alt fest
Austin's Levitation floats lineup featuring Osees, Washed Out, and more
Alternative music lovers can now look forward to the festival of the year, as Levitation has just announced its 2024 lineup. Held Halloween weekend — this year that means Thursday, October 31, to Sunday, November 3 — this semi-spooky festival in multiple venues famously brings a host of less-than-mainstream acts, from the niche legends to the new and experimental.
Although the annual timing to line up with Halloween does nod to the darkness that many of the acts embody (which is ultimately what keeps them out of the limelight), this isn't necessarily an edgy showcase. Some especially well-known acts this year include the contemplative singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, the euphoric chillwave producer Tycho, the iconic dream pop project Washed Out, and the genre-defining shoegaze group Slowdive.
That's not to say the whole lineup is gentle and moody. The headliner of headliners, playing all four nights, is Osees, a garage rock band that is a regular at festivals like Levitation.
So are psych rock group The Black Angels, one of Austin's best-known and longest playing alternative music exports, carrying the torch since 2004. The Jesus Lizard have been around Austin even longer, delivering irreverent garage rock since 1987. Younger Austin bands on the lineup include Die Spitz, Night Drive, and Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, among others.
Shows will be spread out across at least 10 venues across Austin, including several in the Red River Cultural District (like Stubbs, Mohawk, and Empire) as well as some as far-flung as the Far Out Lounge.
A full lineup is available below and at levitation.fm. Four-day passes (starting at $457.83 including fees) and single-show tickets (starting at $27.06 including fees) are available for purchase now. Some shows will have day-of tickets for an increased price.
Levitation lineup, October 31 to November 3.Poster courtesy of Levitation