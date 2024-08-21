Music Notes
Blushing to play before U.K. tour, plus more Austin music picks for late August
School is back in session and there’s homework to be done. Don’t let that stop you from attending all of the great local shows that are happening in the back half of August. See here for recommendations.
Blushing at Hotel Vegas – Friday, August 23
Shoegaze vets Blushing have had a busy year with the release of their album Sugarcoat and plenty of touring behind it. Now, they’re about to head off to the UK, and you can send them on their way when they play at Hotel Vegas this Friday, August 23. On Being An Angel will open the show. Tickets will be $10 at the door.
Foxtales at The Mohawk – Saturday, August 24
Foxtales have a recently released EP titled Night Owl that they’re going to put on display indoors at the Mohawk this Saturday, August 24. The electro-pop act will be joined by Clarence James for what should be an upbeat, dancey night. Tickets are $15.
Booher at Chess Club – Saturday, August 24
If you’re looking for a show that will touch on a variety of genres, then get to Chess Club this Saturday, August 24, to see Booher, Dossey, and Intercom Heights, all of whom will be celebrating the release of new singles. Paul Stinson will kick start the evening. Tickets are $20.08.
Porcelain at Hotel Vegas – Friday, August 30
Porcelain are set to take their 2024 self-titled debut album on the road, but before they go, you can see the band at Hotel Vegas on Friday, August 30. Guiding Light, Cast Of Thousands, and Gawker will serve as support for the noise rock act. Tickets will be $15 at the door.
Blk Odyssy at Antone’s – Saturday, August 31
The kickoff show for Blk Odyssy’s Fantasy House Tour, which is in support of his new album 1-800-FANTASY, will take place at Antone’s on Saturday, August 31. Asha Imuno will open for the genre-bending artist. Tickets are $25.
Grandmaster at The Mohawk – Saturday, August 31
Funk prog rockers Grandmaster will headline a stacked show at the Mohawk on Saturday, August 31. The band, who put out their self-titled debut album earlier this year, will share the outdoors stage with Big Bill, Superfonicous, and Cloud Companion. Tickets for the event are $20.