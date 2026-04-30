Music Notes
Good Looks to play free show, plus more Austin music picks
The month of May offers a busy start for Austin’s music scene with various free shows and release parties, plus Austin Psych Fest, all jammed into the first 10 days. Highlights and details await you here.
Heavy Meddo at Tweedy’s Bar – Saturday, May 2
Tweedy’s Bar will host Heavy Meddo this Saturday, May 2, as the rock act rings in the release of their new single, “Treadmill Pilgrimage,” off their impending album, Spiritual Stripmall. Prehuman and Liz Burrito will open things up. This is a free show.
Good Looks at 29th Street Ballroom – Monday, May 4
Indie rockers Good Looks will close out a three-show residency at the 29th Street Ballroom on Monday, May 4. This free event will also feature Redbud, Important Group, and DJ Baby Jake. Be sure to RSVP here.
Guero’s 40th Anniversary Party – Tuesday, May 5
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Guero’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday, May 5, with a free show in the restaurant’s Oak Garden. Psych soul rockers Los Coast and Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda are set to play, and a portion of the proceeds will go to HAAM.
Garrett T. Capps at Sam’s Town Point – Friday, May 8
I Still Love San Antone is the title of Garrett T. Capps’ new album, and you’ll be able to experience tracks off it live at Sam’s Town Point on Friday, May 8. The psych rocker will be joined by Los Texmaniacs and more.
Portrayal Of Guilt at the Mohawk – Saturday, May 9
If you’re into heavy music, then make sure you head to the Mohawk on Saturday, May 9, to see Portrayal of Guilt, who will be celebrating the release of their well-received new album, Beginning Of The End. Pageninetynine, Taraneh, and Street Sects round out the bill. Tickets are $33.50.
Austin Psych Fest at the Far Out Lounge – May 8-10
Austin Psych Fest returns to the Far Out Lounge from May 8-10. The Black Angels will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Passover, and the noteworthy lineup also features plenty of other locals, such as Grocery Bag, Annabelle Chairlegs, Holy Wave, Strange Lot, Como Las Movies, and more. Single-day, two-day, and three-day passes are available here.