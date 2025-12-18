Music Notes
Walker Lukens' variety show, NYE concerts, and more Austin music picks
2025 is fast coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of great local shows still on the calendar. See here for recommendations.
Mean Jolene at Hotel Vegas – Friday, December 19
Indie rockers Mean Jolene will celebrate their 10th anniversary at Hotel Vegas this Friday, December 19. Support for the evening is set to be provided by Pelvis Wrestley and Tearjerk. Cover will be $12 at the door.
Walker Lukens’ The Last Walt at the Paramount Theatre – Saturday, December 20
The Paramount Theatre will host the third iteration of Walker Lukens’ annual variety show The Last Walt this Saturday, December 20. Aside from Lukens, the list of performers for the evening also includes Zella Day, Ben Kweller, Matthew Logan Vasquez, and plenty more. Tickets for this “all-star night of music, surprises, and unforgettable moments” range from $28.70-71.93.
Dale Watson at the Continental Club – Thursday, December 25
Shake off your family (or perhaps bring them with you) on Christmas Day proper to the Continental Club for Dale Watson’s Annual Christmas Show & Dance. Cover to see this “honky tonk hero” will be $15 at the door.
Everyone Knows Everyone Holiday Bash at the Mohawk – Saturday, December 27
The Everyone Knows Everyone Holiday Bash will take place at the Mohawk on Saturday, December 27. Topped by a pair of reunited bands – Recover and Slowreader – the show will also feature Shaft El Grupo De Rock, Narrow Haunts, Total Diamonds, and more. Tickets are $25.50.
NYE Block Party at the 29th Street Ballroom – Wednesday, December 31
Get yourself to 29th St. Ballroom and Tweedy’s Bar for their New Year’s Eve Block Party. The lineup is filled out by Holy Wave, Porcelain, Almost Heaven, Haha Laughing, J’cuuzi, a slew of DJs, and lots more. You can also expect a Bad Larry’s Burgers pop-up. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of.
NYE Party at the 13th Floor – Wednesday, December 31
The 13th Floor will host a New Year’s Eve Party with a stacked bill that includes Daiistarr, Christian Bland & The Revelators, Witches Exist, and Permanent Shadows. Cake Burger Light Show will be on hand as well, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $33.
Next Of Kin at Antone’s – Wednesday, December 31
After a busy year in which they released an EP and played ACL Fest, the alt-country trio Next of Kin will ring in 2026 at Antone’s. Nane (featuring Quentin Arispe), TC Superstar, KindKeith, and “other special guests” will perform as well. Tickets are $34.
Golden Dawn Arkestra at Radio East – Wednesday, December 31
If you’re looking for something trippy on NYE, then head on over to Radio East for Golden Dawn Arkestra’s second annual Interstellar New Year's Eve. The psych-funk band will be joined by Superfònicos and Hard Proof. Tickets are $26.99.