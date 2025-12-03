Music Notes
Trail of Dead marks 20 years of Worlds Apart, plus more Austin music picks
December is here and with it arrives a variety of great shows throughout Austin’s music scene. See here for recommendations that stretch across the first half of the month.
Riverboat Gamblers at the Mohawk – Friday, December 5
The Riverboat Gamblers will ring in the 20t anniversary of their album To The Confusion Our Enemies at the Mohawk this Friday, December 5. Support for the evening will be provided by The Marked Men and Magic Rockers of Texas. Tickets to this all-around punk rock gig are $28.
Grocery Bag at Hotel Vegas – Friday, December 5
Grocery Bag will put out an anticipated new single, “Watching TV,” this week, and then they’ll celebrate its release at Hotel Vegas on Friday, December 5. The up-and-coming garage rock act will be joined by Matador Sphere, Midrange Jumper, and Blue Ribbon. Cover for the show will be $12 at the door.
Trail Of Dead at The Far Out Lounge – Saturday, December 6
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Worlds Apart at the Far Out Lounge this Saturday, December 6. Ringo Deathstarr, Whisper, and Banged Out will open for the celebrated alt-rockers. Tickets for the show are $36.
Los Coast at C-Boy’s – Friday, December 12
If your pockets are a little light this holiday season (or you just like good music), then you should get yourself to C-Boy’s on Friday, December 12 for a free show with soul rockers Los Coast. By the way, this one will get underway early, at 6:30 pm.
Gus Baldwin & The Sketch at Chess Club – Saturday, December 13
Buzzy punk rockers Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, who earlier this year released a standout album titled The Sketch, will headline a show at Chess Club on Saturday, December 13. Cast of Thousands, Bubba Lucky, and Badzy round out the bill for the evening. Tickets are $20.08.
Holiday Hootenanny at Radio East – Saturday, December 13
Radio East will once again host the Holiday Hootenanny on Saturday, December 13. The lineup isn’t entirely local, but the Austin acts that will be performing — J'cuuzi, Club Coma, Fuck Money, and Variety — are all notable and worth the price of admission. Tickets are $46.39.
Quiet Company at Haute Spot – Sunday, December 14
Longtime rockers Quiet Company will put on a special Christmas show at the Haute Spot on Sunday, December 14. The festive evening will also feature a performance by Stella and the Very Messed and there will be a whole slew of special guests, including Mobley, Emily Wolfe, Jonathan Horstmann (of Urban Heat), and more. Tickets range from $13.95 to $28.11.