Music Notes
Voxtrot to play The Mohawk, plus more Austin music picks
Here’s hoping you’ve got your dancing shoes all shined up and ready to go, because the back half of April is a stacked one for Austin’s music scene. Recommendations await you here.
S.L. Houser at Hole In The Wall – Friday, April 17
Singer-songwriter S.L. Houser has a new album in the works, and she’ll be debuting some songs from it at Hole In The Wall this Friday, April 17. Club Coma, who will be celebrating the release of a single titled “You Can’t Take My Spirit,” and Large Brush Collection are on the bill as well. Tickets are $12.76.
Next Of Kin at Central Machine Works – Friday, April 17
Central Machine Works will host buzzy alt-country act Next Of Kin this Friday, April 17. This is a free show, and a portion of the proceeds (via bar sales and donations) will benefit Austin Powwow. Be sure to RSVP here.
Voxtrot at The Mohawk – Saturday, April 18
Get to The Mohawk this Saturday, April 18, to see indie pop vets Voxtrot, who in February released Dreamers In Exile, their first new album in nearly 20 years. Touch Girl Apple Blossom, who are set to put out their anticipated debut in May, will open the show. Tickets are $36.50.
HaHa Laughing at Hotel Vegas – Friday, April 24
Up and coming noise rap duo HaHa Laughing will ring in the release of their anticipated new EP, Big Whatever, at Hotel Vegas on Friday, April 24. The rest of the lineup is stacked with the likes of Fuck Money, Guiding Light, and Egaux Sells. Bring earplugs. Tickets are $16.07.
Mean Jolene at Hole In The Wall – Friday, April 24
Join in with Mean Jolene at Hole In The Wall on Friday, April 24, as they celebrate the release of the first single off their long-awaited new album, Play Nice. Andrew Cashen And The Disciples of Creation and Gummy Fang will open for the power pop band. Tickets are $15.61.
Austin Blues Festival at the Moody Amphitheater – April 25 & 26
The 2026 iteration of the Austin Blues Festival will take over the Moody Amphitheater on April 25 & 26 with a lineup that features Jimmie Vaughn & Friends with new addition Gary Clark Jr., Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodelicos, Chaparelle, and lots more. Single day tickets start at $89, and two-day tickets start at $159.
Big Bill & CorMae at the Mohawk – Thursday, April 30
Big Bill and CorMae are setting out on a little regional tour together, and the first set will happen on the inside stage at the Mohawk on Thursday, April 30. The pair of punk acts will be joined by Team Trust. Tickets are $21.50. By the way, CorMae will also be celebrating the release of a new single, “Mindst8,” at the show.
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead at Central Machine Works – Thursday, April 30
Alt-rock stalwarts And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead will put on a free show at Central Machine Works on Thursday, April 30. High Heavens will kick off the evening. Don’t forget to RSVP here.