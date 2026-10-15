Music Notes
Porcelain to play 2 album release shows, plus more Austin music picks
With ACL Fest, the F1 race, and more happening this month, it’s easy to overlook the local gigs. So, to help guide you through the clutter, here are some key highlights from Austin’s music scene for the remainder of October.
Various at Central Machine Works – October 16 & 17
If ACL Fest put a dent in your bank account but you’ve still got an itch for some live music, then get to Central Machine Works this weekend for a trio of free shows. Alejandro Escovedo will play on Friday, October 16. Then on Saturday, October 17, there will be two shows: an early one with Buenos Diaz and an evening performance with Superfonicos.
Porcelain at Hole In The Wall – October 22 & 23
Post-hardcore act Porcelain will ring in the arrival of their new album, Today’s Minor Victories, across two nights – Thursday, October 22, and Friday, October 23 — at Hole In The Wall. Shallowater and Team Trust will open the first night, and Water Damage and Last Days Of Disco will play the second one. Each show is $18.45.
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol at the Mohawk – Friday, October 23
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol will drop their new album, Ca$h Grab, on Friday, October 23, and then throw a release party on that same date at the Mohawk. Bat Lips, Grocery Bag, and Deerspine will provide support for the heavy rockers. Tickets are $26.
Bayonne at The Mohawk – Saturday, October 24
Get to The Mohawk on Saturday, October 24, to see Bayonne, who earlier this year put out a very good album titled Filters. The electronic artist will be joined by Club Coma. Tickets for the show are $26.
Hovvdy at the Mohawk – Monday, October 26
Indie pop act Hovvdy will take the stage at the Mohawk on Monday, October 26 in support of their well-received 2026 album, Big World. The show will get underway with Emma Ogier. Tickets are $31.
Annabelle Chairlegs at Radio/East – Thursday, October 29
Fresh off a tour in Europe, rockers Annabelle Chairlegs will play Radio/East on Thursday, October 29. Support for the evening includes Almost Heaven, who just played ACL, and Swedish Magazines. Tickets are $19.05.
Ghostland Observatory at Buck’s Backyard – Saturday, October 31
Get your best dancing costume ready because Buck’s Backyard is set to host the always-entertaining Ghostland Observatory on Halloween proper, October 31. Tickets range from $45 to $90.
Halloween at the Far Out Lounge – Saturday, October 31
The Far Out Lounge is throwing a big Halloween bash on Saturday, October 31. There will be touring acts, such The Jesus And Mary Chain and Protomartyr, plus a slew of locals, including Holy Wave, Daiistar, Blushing, and Commercial Breaks. Tickets are $66.94.