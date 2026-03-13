Margo's Got A South By Premiere
Elle Fanning comedy series Margo's Got Money Troubles premieres at SXSW
Margo’s Got Money Troubles, a new “family dramedy” on Apple TV, made its debut March 12 at South by Southwest ahead of its official streaming release on April 15. The series explores the dwindling job options (and finances) of a young college dropout as she manages her new life as a single mother.
SXSW badgeholders and individual ticket buyers got to see the first three episodes of the series at the Paramount Theater during the festival’s opening night.
The series is an adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel of the same name. It stars Elle Fanning as the titular character, Margo, while Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman play her dysfunctional divorced parents, ex-Hooters waitress Shyanne and former professional wrestler and recovering addict Jinx.
Margo discovers she is pregnant after an affair with her college literature professor (played by Michael Angarano) and drops out, leading to a struggle to afford necessities to take care of herself and her newborn son, Bodhi. She turns to OnlyFans after deducing that she could earn money by using her writing skills to rate and compare men’s genitalia to Pokémon.
From Margo and her family's unspoken moments to their tongue-in-cheek quips, the show felt like a true comedy that balanced out the drama of Margo's real-world financial and emotional struggles. Short TV clips of Jinx's wrestling matches, which Offerman did himself without using a stunt double, are a comedic highlight.
During the show’s talkback with Fanning, Pfeiffer, show creator David E. Kelley, executive producer Eva Anderson, and others, Fanning said it was “a gift” to play a resilient and instantly lovable character.
“You watch Margo grow — she has this kind of naivety a bit — and then at every turn, you think she’s gonna go right, but then she chooses left and it's a harder pathway,” Fanning said. “But through that, she has this bravery and courage and optimism. And I think for me, I loved getting to play a character who had that spirit, and she made me a lot more brave and courageous through her choices.”
Eva Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley, Elle Fanning, Thaddea Graham, and Matt Tinker walked the red carpet and came on stage during a Q&A session after the premiere.Photo courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/Apple
The show also feels very faithful to the realities of being a new mother. Before being discharged from the hospital, viewers get a shot of Margo holding an ice maxi pad over her diapered crotch as she asks the doctor about her recovery. She later suffers from sleep deprivation, postpartum mood swings, and is unable to get her baby to latch while breastfeeding, trying to alleviate her breast pain with chilled cabbage leaves.
Many of those details can be attributed to Anderson and her team of “research maniacs,” which were in charge of gathering “as much information as possible” about being a new mother, wrestling, and the life of OnlyFans models before filming.
“Rufi’s like a research maniac, so really early on, she brought us which OnlyFans model she had interviewed, which wrestlers she based Jinx on, and she said she had so much information, and she turned us into research maniacs too because we wanted to honor her,” Anderson said.
The first three episodes of Margo’s Got Money Troubles will premiere worldwide on Apple TV on April 15, and new episodes will air every Wednesday through May 20, 2026.