Renewed Roots
Old Settler's Music Festival to return to 15-year home in Driftwood
A longtime Austin-area music festival is returning to its roots — which couldn't be more on-brand. The 39th annual Old Settler's Music Festival will take place April 17-19, 2026, at Camp Ben McCulloch in Driftwood, where it previously spent 15 years. This year's festival is dubbed “OSMF 2026: Back to Ben."
The festival, a volunteer-led nonprofit, focuses on Americana, roots, and bluegrass, and is known for being a low-key, outdoorsy good time. In addition to the regular music lineup, there's camping and late-night jams fostering a sense of community among attendees. Like many Central Texas festivals, it's family-friendly.
The camp at 18301 Ranch to Market Rd. 1826 will offer shade, places to park RVs, toilets, and access to Onion Creek. It isn't the festival's original location, but it still holds nostalgia for many. The festival started in Round Rock at Old Settlers Park in 1987 and relocated to Camp Ben McCulloch for camping and Salt Lick Pavilion nearby for music in 2002. It relocated again in 2017.
This festival is seen as a bit of "old Austin" that's still standing, and it's now beloved by generations of music fans. Many see it as running counter to the mass taste that now governs more mainstream festivals like Austin City Limits Music Festival and South by Southwest.
Despite catering to a specific niche, the festival isn't contrarian or unfriendly; last year's lineup included well-known groups with local ties like Heartless Bastards and Wild Child. Past performers have included icons such as Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Béla Fleck, Shakey Graves, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and more.
A lineup for 2026 has not been announced yet, but early bird tickets are available now at oldsettlersmusicfest.org. Buyers can choose three-day general admission, youth, and child passes. Early entry and parking are also available for additional fees. A press release warns that tickets are limited and will sell out.