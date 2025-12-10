After 111 Years
Austin's Paramount Theatre announces 70s-themed gala with Lukas Nelson
Austin's Paramount Theatre is celebrating 111 years with some famous friends May 9. Its 111th Anniversary Gala, will feature Lukas Nelson and a "Road Trip Romance" theme nodding to the 70s.
"Put on your best 70s, vintage-inspired looks as we nod to the era known for decadent road trips, a culture of freedom, and the journey being the best part of the experience," beckons the Paramount's event page.
The gala will start with 30 minutes of snacks and cocktails for premium ticket holders, then another hour of the same with music by Austin band Madam Radar. Then there will be a show by headliner Lukas Nelson, who is the son of Willie Nelson and a well-regarded country musician of his own merit.
After the show, a late dinner from 9-11 pm wraps up the event. Chef Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie, who is the Paramount's culinary chair, and some unnamed "friends" from other restaurants will serve up a diner-inspired meal. Then Love & Happiness Band, an event band, will play covers as guests get a chance to dance and peruse a silent auction for experiences, celebrations, and artisanal goods. Proceeds will benefit the Paramount Theatre and its younger sister venue, the State Theatre.
To help guests decide what to wear, the Paramount has prepared a vision board on Pinterest. Important beats include: fringed dusters, bell bottoms, and denim. (Don't fret if you can't match some of the AI models exactly. Imagine explaining that to someone 111 years ago.)
Tickets (starting at $625) are available at tickets.austintheatre.org. The Paramount Theatre is located at 713 Congress Ave.
After many decades of action, both the Paramount and State Theatres are getting makeovers that were announced this November. The Paramount will receive gentle work that works to preserve rather than redesign, and the State Theatre will get a huge overhaul that keeps the facade and completely reworks the interior. Both theaters will be closed at some point while renovations happen.