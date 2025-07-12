Hot Headlines
10 best places for fresh summer peaches and more top Austin stories
Editor's note: In the top Austin news of the week, citizens band together for flood relief efforts. Plus, we round up the best places to find sweet summer peaches. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit our event planner for the best things to do this weekend.
1. 10 places near Austin to get the best in-season Texas peaches. Summer is prime time for delicious peaches in Texas, so we've rounded up the top spots in and around Austin to buy fresh peaches — or even pick your own.
2. Where to donate and dine out in Central Texas to help flood relief. As parts of Central Texas and the Hill Country recover from floods over July 4 weekend, civilians are pitching in with donations and volunteering. This guide includes where to donate, as well as where to dine out for a good cause.
3. New North Austin restaurant dives deep into Sichuan hot pot flavors. Old Alley Hot Pot, from the same restaurant group that brought Austin Mian & Bao in 2024, began its soft opening phase this week on Metric Boulevard.
Old Alley Hot Pot is now cooking. Photo courtesy of Old Alley Hot Pot
4. Here's how locals can help Austin Pets Alive! with Texas flood relief. Austin Pets Alive! has taken in more than 200 animals from Kerrville-area shelters in order to help local organizations clear space for animals recovered from the flood.
5. Hill Country winery unveils modern redesign, refreshed tasting room. One of the Hill Country’s most well-known wineries has completed a snazzy refresh in time for the bustling summer season. Kuhlman Estate has revamped its tasting room and a members-only patio with a striking modern farmhouse aesthetic.