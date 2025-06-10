Whatever You Say
Austin journalists, comedians, and more link up for free podcast summit
Austin podcasters looking for guidance can get it from some of the best in town from June 16-18, at the PRX Podcast Creator Summit. The free event series will be held at the Apple campus at 6900 W. Parmer Ln.
The beauty of podcasting is its curse: independent and often inexperienced talkers diving headfirst into having a platform. Experts at this summit will bring expertise from news organizations — KUT & KUTX Studios, The Drag, Texas Monthly, and the Texas Tribune — but it won't all be about working in a large team.
One session, "Being a Team of One: Power & Purpose as an Independent," will be hosted by FOGO: Fear of Going Outside host Ivy Le, Texas Monthly senior editor and One by Willie host John Spong, and The Problem with Erik producer Ana Worrel.
Another, "Why Austin is the Next Big Thing in Podcasting," explores the topic between City Cast host Nikki DaVaughn; Texas Tribune law and politics reporter and TribCast co-host Eleanor Klibanoff; Tacos of Texashost Mando Rayo; and manager of podcasts at KUT and KUTX Elizabeth McQueen, who also co-hosts the music podcast Pause/Play.
Other topics will include the future of podcasting, the cultural obsession with the true crime genre, marketing a podcast, creating podcasts for use in the classroom, and more. There will also be some interactive events, including a podcast pitch and a networking event.
All the events scheduled for the PRX Podcast Creator Summit.Photo courtesy of the PRX Podcast Creator Summit
PRX, the title sponsor, is a large nonprofit public media network with many recognizable audio shows in radio and podcasting. Some widely known shows on PRX include The Moth, This American Life, and Song Exploder. The summit also discusses Apple Podcasts, the tech giant's podcasting platform.
In addition to the public summit, there is an invite-only Creative Design Workshop. However, applications are now closed.