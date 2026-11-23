River State Music Festival 2027
Tim McGraw to headline new country festival at Texas State University
A new country music festival in San Marcos is starting with a bang and a very famous headliner. Tim McGraw will headline the inaugural River State Music Festival at UFCU Stadium on Saturday, March 6, 2027.
The one-day event is the "first large-scale music festival in the stadium’s history," a press release says. The stadium at Texas State University will welcome nearly 30,000 guests.
It's a short lineup after McGraw, who will cap off the night after performances by Ty Myers, Avery Anna, and William Clark Green. Myers, from Dripping Springs, is 19 years old with three RIAA platinum certifications; Anna, from Arizona, is the Academy of Country Music's 2026 New Female Artist of the Year; and Green, from Flint, Texas, co-founded The Panhandlers.
McGraw has won three Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. He started his career in 1993 and has found success in acting as well as music.
“UFCU Stadium is going to provide an incredible setting for a concert of this magnitude, and we couldn't be more excited to transform Jim Wacker Field into a one-of-a-kind live music experience," said Texas State director of athletics Don Coryell in the release.
Coryell added, "Hosting River State Music Festival is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our campus, this wonderful city, and bring nationally recognized artists to the greater San Marcos community. With an incredible lineup of artists, it’s going to be an unforgettable day. I especially want to thank Bryan Dean with our Athletics department and our partners at HighBridge Events for their leadership and hard work in bringing this exciting event to life. We can’t wait to welcome festivalgoers this March."
River State is an existing lifestyle brand named for the San Marcos River. The brand sells clothing with designs that reference Texas State and days spent floating on the river. It connects the river, the university, and the town, while the festival calls to fans from around Texas to make a trip over.
Tickets (starting at $49) are available at riverstatemusicfest.com. Attendees do not have to be enrolled at the university, but students did get the first chance to buy tickets in a presale that has ended. UFCU Stadium is located at 1100 Aquarena Springs Dr. in San Marcos.