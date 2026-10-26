New in Town
New music venue replacing Emo's reveals first shows in Riverside
Just a week after revealing the inaugural lineup for its 4,000-capacity Riverside venue, United Heritage Hall, events company AEG Presents is giving a first look at programming at the smaller neighboring venue, Moonline. The 1,500-capacity venue is taking over the current home of Emo's, which is moving back downtown, where it started more than 30 years ago.
A press release from AEG says the venue will open in 2027 "after a series of upgrades and renovations." The team is working on the sound system, green rooms, backstage areas, and guest amenities.
Moonline will host shows within a variety of genres spanning from mainstream (pop, rock, and hip-hop) to niche (emo, hardcore, and more). Using descriptions from the press release, here are are the first shows slated for the venue:
- February 13: Talking Heads tribute HeartByrne
- February 17: Los Angeles alternative rock band Bad Suns
- February 26: pop singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler
- March 4: British progressive metal band Haken
- March 6: Chicago indie rock band Beach Bunny
- March 12: metalcore band Currents
- March 24: New Jersey emo and punk veterans Saves the Day
- March 31: New York hardcore legends Gorilla Biscuits with Terror
- April 2: Houston rap icon Paul Wall
- May 22: vintage-style covers collective Postmodern Jukebox
- May 26: indie rock singer-songwriter Blondshell
“This first run of shows is exactly what we wanted Moonline to be: a room where a hardcore show, a pop show and a Houston rap show all feel at home in the same month,” said AEG Presents Southwest Region VP Robin Phillips in the release. “Austin has always made room for every kind of music, and we built this calendar the same way.”
Tickets for most of the shows listed so far will start with artist presales Thursday, October 29, and go on public sale the next day, October 30, at 10 am via moonlineaustin.com. The odd one out is Beach Bunny; an artist presale will start Thursday, November 12, with a public on-sale November 13.
Moonline is a new business in an existing venue space; United Heritage Hall is a new build that anchors a larger mixed-use development that's still under construction. Although the two venues are connected by ownership, they are separate businesses located a mile apart.
Both will schedule up-and-coming acts as well as more famous artists, but based on capacity and inaugural lineups, it looks like United Heritage Hall will usually welcome bigger, more mainstream artists while Moonline focuses on more alternative talent. Compared to Austin's tiny venues downtown that platform mostly local acts, both AEG venues are more catered to touring acts with national fan bases.