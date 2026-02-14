District Dialogues
Austin music panel to discuss how to create a sustainable career
Austin musicians may find great momentum playing around town, but momentum will only go so far. To help musicians tweak their strategies for more sustainable music careers, a panel of industry professionals will discuss topics including booking, financing a tour, mental health, and more on Wednesday, February 25, at Red River music venue the 13th Floor.
This event, titled "Dialogue #03: Stages, Strategy & Staying Power: Building a Sustainable Music Career in Austin" is the third in a quarterly series called District Dialogues, organized by the Red River Cultural District (RRCD). These events are meant to be accessible to almost anyone, in contrast with more intensive seminars and networking events — in fact, a ticket to Wednesday's event costs $15.
The first Dialogue covered the history of the RRCD with a film screening, and the second gathered community members to talk during the donation-based music series Hot Summer Nights.
This time, panelists will discuss local opportunities, the general Austin music ecosystem, and ideas about career growth and longevity, all through shared experiences. They'll also focus on giving "actionable insights" that attendees can get to work with right away. Although it's not marketed specifically as a networking opportunity, attendees are encouraged to make connections.
Attendees will hear from Cat Pozos, a booker with Howdy Gals; Jimmy Vela, a touring musician with Recover and The Sword; Jamal McKinney, founder of Ill Manner, a live music promotion business focused on hip-hop; and Pat Buchta, founder of ATX Musicians, a quality-of-life advocacy group. Trish Connelly, founder of record label The Nothing Song, will moderate the conversation. Finally, ATX Musicians and Night Owl Therapy will be on hand to represent the resources they offer.
Specific topics promised in the event description include:
- "smarter booking strategies"
- "budget-conscious marketing"
- "tour finance basics"
- "maintaining mental health in a demanding industry"
For attendees who want to make a night out of it can purchase food and drinks from pop-ups by Pelon's Taco and Skullcap Coffee.
Tickets to "Dialogue #03" are available now at redriverculturaldistrict.org. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 pm, and the talk starts at 5:45.
The page also includes an opportunity to donate to RRCD. With or without an additional donation, funds raised by tickets will support future District Dialogue events and other preservation and growth opportunities in the district.