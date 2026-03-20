Strange & Extraordinary
Paranormal bazaar and festival lands at Austin radio HQ
What if Austin briefly shifted its focus from the weird to the strange and extraordinary? A new paranormal festival, Strange & Extraordinary Fest, is landing Saturday, March 28, at KMFA Studios — yes, home of the classical music radio station. Isn't that strange?
The single-day event is dedicated to otherworldly experiences that science can't explain. A press release teases contact with "leading paranormal experts on UAPs/UFOs, ghosts, cryptids, folklore and everything beyond the mainstream."
Attendees are invited to check out artifacts at the Parapeculiar Haunted Mini-Museum, shop the Bizarre Bazaar, and learn from lectures, panels, and podcasts. VIPs will also close out the festival with a "Séance Encounter." Cocktails and snacks will be available at The Skeleton Key Bar.
Judging by the festival's tone and art in marketing, the festival's organizers have a sense of humor. The website confirms that all are welcome, whether they are fully committed to the paranormal life, skeptical, or just curious.
“Austin is one of the most haunted U.S. cities due to a high number of ghost sightings, haunted locations and paranormal-related reports making it a great location for the first Strange & Extraordinary Fest,” said event founder Denise Garza Steusloff in the release.
Although people may associate paranormal investigations with grainy, old photos, Steusloff says modern technology has brought even more unexplained incidents to light.
“We are in unprecedented times where phone cameras are capturing indeterminate figures, inexplicable sounds coming from the woods and an increase of unexplained aircraft in the sky — from the flickering drones in New Jersey last year to what front door cams are capturing worldwide," said Steusloff. "Strange & Extraordinary provides a shared language, camaraderie and space to examine what remains unknown.”
The festival takes shape as follows:
- 11 am: Doors open for VIPs
- 11:45 am: Doors open for general admission
- All day: The Bizarre Bazaar sells oddities, art, and other handmade items
- Noon to 7:45 pm: Learn from Third Kind Podcast, ND Parahouse (including Parapeculiar and Real Ghosts Of Podcasts), and the Night Owl Podcast.
- 7:45 pm: VIP Haunted Happy Hour
- 9 pm: VIP Séance Encounter, limited to 20 people
KMFA Studios is located at 41 Navasota St. Tickets to the full festival ($25-125) are available at strangeandextraordinaryfest.com. Anyone can shop the bazaar for free; they just need to RSVP at the same link. Remote "observers" can also purchase a livestream pass ($25) that includes replays for six months.