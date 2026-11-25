Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend
Hosting friends and family? The agenda has officially been set. Sip seasonal spirits at Gibson Street Bar’s holiday pop-up experience or be dazzled by lights and displays at COTALAND. See Santa himself on the Long Center Terrace or sing along to festive favorites with the help of Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, November 26
COTALAND presents Peppermint in the Park
Circuit of The Americas’ Peppermint Parkway is reimagined with an all-new experience inside COTALand. Peppermint in the Park will feature all the millions of lights, holiday displays, and decor guests have come to love now set inside the family-friendly park for a new winter wonderland moment. Festive treats, photo opportunities, rides, and attractions will be accessible to everyone who steps into the festive park grounds. Tickets are on sale. Peppermint in the Park is open through January 3.
Gibson Street Bar presents Winter Wonderglam
Boozy Christmas-inspired pop-up bar Winter Wonderglam returns to Gibson Street Bar for another year of merrymaking. The space transforms into a holly jolly haunt featuring disco balls, Christmas trees, and plenty of seasonal cocktails that will keep the bah hum bug away. Beverages include a variety of frozen cocktails, hot drinks, and a Shotski. Winter Wonderglam is open through January 3, 2027.
Friday, November 27
Emo’s Austin presents KevOnStage: Grief Sucks
Comedian Kevin Fredericks, also known as KevOnStage, brings his signature style of stand up to the stage at Emo’s Austin. Fredericks rose to fame on social media through his popular skits and range of crazy characters that have been featured in viral content. Now, he brings his talents to Austin as part of the 2026 tour Grief Sucks: A One Man Show. Get seating details on Ticketmaster.
Georgetown presents Lighting of the Square
Georgetown’s historic downtown corridor lights up again for an illuminating start to the holiday season. Highlights of the annual Lighting of the Square include a live performance by holiday carolers, an appearance by the mayor, and a display of thousands of holiday lights. The Square will remain lit on display nightly through January 1, 2027. Admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, November 28
The Long Center for the Performing Arts presents Santa on the Terrace
Get some face time with Santa himself on the terrace at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Visitors can get their photos taken with Santa in his sleigh, mingle with Mrs. Claus, and take home the memories with onsite photo printing and instant digital delivery. Furry family members are welcome to the festivities. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
Bass Concert Hall presents Outlander In Concert: Echoes Through The Highlands
Popular time-traveling series Outlander comes to life in front of a live audience at Bass Concert Hall. The concert experience will feature footage and visuals from all eight seasons accompanied by the iconic Celtic score performed by a live ensemble with traditional Scottish instruments. A limited number of tickets are available.
Sunday, November 29
The Long Center presents Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour
Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr. performs a special holiday show live at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Odom is best known for his Tony Award-winning role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. During the concert, he will perform a selection of holiday classics, original songs from his Christmas albums, and fan favorites from Hamilton for an evening of entertainment.