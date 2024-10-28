Lights Fantastic
Magical drive-thru Light Park to make Austin debut for 2024 holidays
A spectacular new holiday attraction will light up the Austin area just hours after Halloween ghosts and goblins are put to bed: The Light Park, a mile-long drive-thru experience that boasts "the longest light tunnel in the world," will debut at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on Friday, November 1.
While it's the first Light Park in greater Austin, the attraction has proven popular in other Texas cities for several years. During the 2024 holiday season, they'll also operate in Arlington, Frisco, Katy, Selma, and Spring.
The Light Park is described in a release as a mile-long drive-thru spectacular during which visitors "witness millions of lights synchronized to an electric mix of music by DJ Polar Ice from the North Pole’s #1 Hit Radio station, K-GLO."
Entrance is priced per vehicle, not per person, so the more the merrier. Guests can load up their cars, pack their own treats, and experience the festivities together; the only "rule" is that everyone must stay in the car while visiting the park and while on the park property.
"We take great joy in seeing guests of all ages create lasting memories,” says Matt Johnson, co-creator of The Light Park, in the release. “Everyone — including pets — can enjoy the magic of driving through the world's longest holiday light tunnel, grooving to the best tunes, and capturing Instagram-worthy moments, all for one admission price.”
Admission is priced per vehicle. Photo courtesy of The Light Park
Admission starts at $29 per vehicle for tickets purchased online in advance ($50 at the gate). Admission varies by showtime and day. Ticket add-ons include 3-D glasses ($5), a bucket of movie-theater popcorn ($10), a light-up wand ($7), and more.
Season passes are available for $159 and allow for unlimited visits.
“Throughout the season, we see carloads of people returning because the experience is so visually captivating and full of energy," Johnson says.
A note to holiday party planners with visions of loading up a stretch limo, though: No vehicles over 30 feet are allowed in the park, so limousines, trailers, and buses will not be let through.
The Light Park will be open November 1, 2024, to January 5, 2025, in the Dell Diamond parking lot, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock.
Hours will be 5:30-10 pm Mondays through Thursdays and 5:30-11 pm Fridays through Sundays. During Christmas week (December 18-25), the park will operate 5:30-11 pm daily.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website.