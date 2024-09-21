Hot Headlines
Big Lots' big closure leads this week's 5 hottest Austin headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Big Lots declares bankruptcy and closes Austin store.Sad news about Big Lots: The Ohio-based national discount chain has confirmed it is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is closing down locations.
2. Burger specials and forfeit foie gras flavor Austin restaurant news.Looks like Austin used up all its big food news on Labor Day weekend, but here's a week of smaller bites. There's still plenty going on, from new menu items to ethical commitments.
3. Canada's first Michelin-starred sushi restaurant opens Austin to-go spot. Aburi Oshi Sushi is a new to-go concept by a group called Aburi Restaurants that has achieved regional dominance operating Canada's renowned Aburi Hana.
4. Iconic Austin radio host launches podcast that goes to dark places.Laurie Gallardo is expanding her footprint on KUTX with a new podcast, (SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen, in which she'll ask creatives and anyone, really, what darkness means to them.
5. Austin developers have new rules for building near music venues. The Austin City Council approved an ordinance that requires new residential and hotel development projects within a certain distance from venues to conduct a sound assessment.