Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music and Oktoberfestivities are in the spotlight for the next few days. Try your hand at Steinholding at Live Oak Brewing Company, or see artists like Glass Animals and Chromeo at local venues. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, September 19
ACL Live presents Ray LaMontagne in concert
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne performs live at ACL Live. He is best known for songs such as “You Are The Best Thing” and “Hold You in My Arms.” LaMontagne comes to Austin in support of his new album, Long Way Home. A select number of tickets are available.
Friday, September 20
ACL Live presents Chromeo and The Midnight in concert
Electronic music artists Chromeo and The Midnight bring their co-headlining tour to ACL Live at The Moody Theater. Fans can expect songs from Chromeo’s new album, Adult Contemporary, and also a selection of music from The Midnight’s discography. The two will be joined by special guests Ruth Radelet and Girl Ultra. Tickets are available now.
Live Oak Brewing Company presents 27th Annual Oaktoberfest Party
The Oaktoberfest Party returns for another year at Live Oak Brewing Company. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, a vendor market, and more for three consecutive evenings. There will also be a Steinhoist competition in proper Oaktoberfest fashion. Party admission is free.
Saturday, September 21
Vista Brewing presents Oktoberfest
Driftwood institution Vista Brewing hosts Oktoberfest for visitors of all ages. Highlights include live music, Steinholding, Hammerschlagem, German-inspired food & brews, kid’s activities, and more. Vista will also tap their annual Oktoberfest lager, Mighty Märzen. Admission is free and open to the public.
Moody Amphitheater presents Omar Apollo in concert
Pop music artist Omar Apollo performs live at Moody Amphitheater. He is best known for his songs such as “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All)” and was nominated in 2023 for Best New Artist in the Grammy Awards. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Sunday, September 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender in concert
Experience the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender through sensory immersion and sound at the Bass Concert Hall. This production includes a selection of highlights from the show projected onscreen. The projection will accompany Avatar’s musical score as performed by a live orchestra. Tickets for both showtimes are available.
Moody Center presents Glass Animals in concert
U.K. rock band Glass Animals performs live at Moody Center. The group comes to Austin in support of their new album, I Love You So F***ing Much. For seating availability, visit Ticketmaster.