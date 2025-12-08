Africa to Austin
Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics announce tour coming to Austin
Three bands from the late 70s and early 80s — Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics — are heading out on tour together with a stop in at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on August 8, 2026.
The tour will run for 32 dates including one at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on August 7. It starts in Bethel, New York, in July and ends in Toronto, Ontario, in August.
Toto, best known for the hit so big it became a meme, "Africa," has had one of its strongest years in its 48-year history, according to a press release. In 2025 alone, their music has garnered more than a billion streams, with a weekly digital average of more than 20 million. "Africa" and "Hold The Line" have exceeded two billion and one billion streams, respectively, and have both gone at least triple platinum. Meanwhile, the majority of fans remain under 34 years old.
Christopher Cross is a longtime friend of Toto and has collaborated with the group for more than 40 years. The two artists have toured extensively together. Cross became the first artist to win the "Big Four" awards at the Grammys for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, two of which were for "Sailing."
Finally, The Romantics are known for a British-American hybrid of rock music, that is often featured in movies, such as “What I Like About You,” “Talking In Your Sleep,” and “One In A Million."
Ticket sales begin Friday, December 12, at 10 am via totoofficial.com.
Dates on the upcoming summer tour are:
7/15 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/16 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
7/19 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
7/21 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
7/23 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
7/25 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
7/26 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
7/29 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
7/31 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8/01 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/02 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
8/04 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf
8/05 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
8/07 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/08 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
8/10 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
8/11 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
8/12 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/14 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater
8/15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/16 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
8/18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
8/19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/21 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/22 Denver, CO Ball Arena
8/24 Kansas City, MO MORTON Amphitheater
8/26 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater
8/28 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater
8/29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/30 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre