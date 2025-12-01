It's Trail Time
Austin's famous Trail of Lights opens soon for 2-week 2025 run
Austin's most famous holiday tradition is almost here. The Trail of Lights will start glowing at Zilker Park on December 10 and stay lit through December 23. This is the 61st year for the tradition, which shows off festive designs made with more than 2 million lights, 96 illuminated trees, and live programming.
This year, there are two new installations. One is the Neon Zoo created by the famous local studio Ion Art, which this November launched a new seven-day event at Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch. Like the ranch event or Ion Art's other famous installations, this one invites visitors to walk through an immersive space that "celebrates Austin's art scene." The other new addition will be the Texas Tunnel, which is inspired by a sunset and leads into a section that honors Texas.
The main draw is always the lights, but visitors can also look forward to live, local music every night. Folks who want to brush up their dance moves can do so with swing teacher Kari Kron and two step lessons by Dancin’ Austin.
This year, the following artists will perform:
- Pedal Steel Noah
- The Soul Supporters
- Poet Hawkins
- Nakia
- Sherita Perez
- Dave Madden
- Wilson Marks
- Jennifer Foster & The Audacity
- BandAid School of Music
- Los Coast
- Ruby Dice
- Midnight Snack
- Nagavalli
- Bluesqueezebox
- Golden Hour
- Oliver Steck
- The Last Jimenez
- Denis O'Donnell
- Linda Gail Lewis
- Libby & the Loveless
- JaRon Marshall
- LA 45 (La Quarenta y Cinco)
- Jeska & The Vanity Project
The live music broadcasting series Texas Music Scene will record performances by Bo De Peña, Jeff Crosby, and Phil Hamilton for a broadcast December 18.
Some of the special events that lead up to official opening — including the preview party, fun run, tree-lighting ceremony, and private tours — have already happen. All that's left now is the grand opening with H-E-B and the Trail of Lights Foundation.
Many nights are free for everyone to attend, but some require tickets for adults. (Children under 12 always visit for free.) Guests can check the Trail of Lights' calendar to check which nights are free or paid. General admission, when it's required, costs up to $8.