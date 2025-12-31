Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this New Year's weekend
Ring in the new year with a full weekend of fun in the Capital City. Catch the final days of festivities at The Light Park and Koko’s Alpine Lodge, or get in some laughs at live comedy shows. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, January 1
Santa's Afterparty Pop-Up
Kick off 2026 with themed cocktails and festive vibes at the Downright Hotel’s Rodeo Room. This pop-up bar experience includes seasonal menu items and wintry decor for a perfect holiday sendoff. Admission is free. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Zach Theater presents A Christmas Carol
The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas journey unfolds on the Zach Theater stage. The production features a family-friendly mix of spirited tunes, whimsical set designs, and a heartfelt message for everyone to enjoy. Showtimes are scheduled through January 3, 2026.
The Light Park
Hop in the car for a jolly ride around the Dell Diamond. The Light Park features a one-mile route of millions of holiday lights synchronized to festive tunes. Guests can cruise by the installations in their car while broadcasting the music from DJ Polar Ice. The Light Park is open through January 4, 2026.
Koko's Alpine Lodge & Christmas Market
Koko’s Beer Hall will keep you in the holiday spirit with this German-style pop-up lodge and vendor market. Festivities include themed cocktails, seasonal beers, bingo, screenings of holiday movies, and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free and open to the public. The Alpine Lodge and Christmas Market continues through January 3, 2026.
Friday, January 2
Cap City Comedy Club presents Timmy No Brakes
Comedian Tim Stiefler, better known as Timmy No Brakes, performs live at Cap City Comedy Club all weekend. After amassing an online fanbase via his viral videos, Stiefler is bringing his high-octane humor to the Austin stage. Tickets are available for shows through January 4, 2026.
Comedy Mothership presents Keith Robinson
Keith Robinson lands at Comedy Mothership for multiple shows this weekend only. He’s best known for his regular performances at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan and as the announcer and sidekick on The Wanda Sykes Show. Sets are scheduled through January 4, 2026.
Sunday, January 4
Inner Oasis: A Journey to Peace, Resilience, and Well-Being ft. Kalu James
Reset and recharge at the start of the year with the help of this unique experience at Hotel Magdalena. Guests will participate in a winter ritual of vinyasa yoga, breathwork, meditation, and sound healing. Live music by Kalu James will serenade participants during this restorative event. Attendees will receive a complimentary self-care gift bag to extend their practice at home. Get more details on Eventbrite.