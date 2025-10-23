Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Settle into the season with the help of outdoor activities, family-friendly hangs, and foodie festivities throughout the city. Enjoy a screening of Hocus Pocus on the water at Rowing Dock, or catch a free concert at Mueller Lake Park. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, October 23
Balloon Museum presents Let’s Fly: A Traveling Exhibition
Art and air are explored in tandem at this immersive Balloon Museum exhibition. Let’s Fly features large-scale inflatable installations, interactive designs, multisensory elements, and art that celebrates movement. The exhibit is suitable for all ages and is open through November 2.
SEED Food & Wine Festival: The Texas Taco Throwdown
The Domain hosts a special culinary competition featuring plant-based tacos as part of SEED Food & Wine Festival. Guests to the Texas Taco Throwdown will witness a dozen chefs vie for the title of America’s Best Plant-Based Taco. Additional highlights include tastings, craft cocktails, and live music. Get more details on the festival website. The festival continues with five days of fun overall.
ACL Live presents Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful
Comedian Jim Gaffigan performs live at Austin City Limits Live as part of his Everything is Wonderful tour. Gaffigan is best known for his observational comedy style and for his slew of specials, including his most recent project, The Skinny, released on Hulu in 2024. Select tickets are still available.
Broadway in Austin presents The Outsiders
Hit Broadway musical The Outsiders comes to Bass Concert Hall for one weekend only. Audiences will follow the main character Ponyboy Curtis and his best friend Johnny Cade as their band of Greasers navigate being outsiders against their affluent rivals in town, the Socs. Shows are scheduled through October 26.
Friday, October 24
Rowing Dock presents On the Water Screening: Hocus Pocus
Float on Lake Austin and enjoy a spooky screening of the hit Halloween film, Hocus Pocus at Rowing Dock. Guests can watch the movie from the comfort of their kayak, canoe, or paddleboards just after sunset. Festive treats and drinks will be available for purchase. Costumes are encouraged. Boat rentals are included with ticket purchase.
KUTX Rock the Park Concert Series
Mueller Lake Park’s monthly concert series continues. October’s family-friendly show features musical guests the Telephone Company and Tribe Mafia. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or stadium cushions for a comfortable listening experience. Pets on leashes are welcome. Admission is free and open to the public. The series continues through November 7.
Moody Center presents Mumford & Sons in concert
Indie rock band Mumford & Sons perform live at Moody Center. The U.K.-based group is known for their folk-inspired sound and for top hits such as “I Will Wait” and “Little Lion Man.” The come to Austin in support of their new album, Rushmore. Get more details on Ticketmaster.