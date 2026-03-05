Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Can’t-miss concerts and culinary happenings are the focus of the next few days. See some of music’s biggest stars like Lady Gaga and Cardi B live in concert at Moody Center, or feast on local barbecue at Rodeo Austin. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Friday, March 6
Rodeo Austin presents BBQ Austin
Texas-sized competition is fired up at Rodeo Austin. BBQ Austin is a sanctioned cook-off event that features participating teams from across the state and celebrity pitmasters. Additional family-friendly events include a petting zoo, carnival rides, a vendor market, and more. Tickets are on sale now.
Moody Center presents Cardi B in concert
Hip-hop star Cardi B makes a stop at Moody Center as part of her record-breaking national tour. She comes to Austin in support of her hit 2025 album, Am I The Drama?, and is best-known for hits including “I Like It” and “Enough (Miami).” Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Michelle Buteau: The Surviving and Thriving Tour
Comedian and actress Michelle Buteau brings her stand up talents to the Bass Concert Hall stage. Buteau is best known for her starring role on the breakout Netflix series Survival of the Thickest and her best-selling memoir of the same name. She comes to Austin in support of her new tour, Michelle Buteau: The Surviving and Thriving Tour. A limited number of tickets are available.
Saturday, March 7
Toasty Badger Diner presents Bloom Dream Diner Pop-Up
Drink brand Bloom Nutrition debuts its new root beer float pop flavor in retro diner style at Toasty Badger. This nostalgic, two-day pop-up experience will feature an exclusive Bloom-themed brunch menu, limited edition merch, a live DJ set, and creamy root beer floats featuring the new soda. Reservations are encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome.
Hill Country Galleria presents Saturday Night Concert Series
Outdoor music returns to the Hill Country Galleria this month with a live performance by Austin star Bob Schneider. The concert kicks off the spring season of the Saturday Night Concert Series. Arrive early and explore the galleria’s shops and restaurants before showtime. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended for a comfortable listening experience. Admission is free and open to the public. Dogs are welcome. The series continues weekly through March 28.
Sunday, March 8
Heritage Fire Austin presents Global Tour Kickoff
Heritage Fire Austin hosts its all-inclusive, live-fire festival of food and flavor at Star Hill Ranch. This walk-around event will feature open-flame cooking by local pitmasters and top chefs, unlimited tastings, beverages, live entertainment, and more. Guests will also get to vote for their favorite dish and send one of the participating chefs to the national finale.
Moody Center presents Lady Gaga in concert
Superstar Lady Gaga performs live for two nights back-to-back at Moody Center. The iconic Mother Monster comes to Austin as part of her worldwide Mayhem Ball tour. Fans can expect a set list that includes recent hits like "Abracadabra" and “The Dead Dance” from her most recent album, Mayhem. Get more information on Ticketmaster.