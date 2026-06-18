Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this holiday weekend
Make the most of the next few days by staying busy with tons of local entertainment happening across the city. Celebrate Juneteenth in the heart of East Austin at Carver Library or catch concerts by artists like Kali Uchis, Khalid, and Summer Walker. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
For more Juneteenth parades, parties, and more, click here. For Father's Day ideas, see our activities list here or our dining list here.
Thursday, June 18
Moody Center presents Summer Walker in concert
R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker makes a stop on her national tour at the Moody Center. The Atlanta-based artist is best known for her relatable lyrics and hit songs such as “Girls Need Love” and “No Love” in collaboration with fellow songstress SZA. Walker will perform live in support of her new album, Finally Over It. Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Friday, June 19
Moody Amphitheater presents Khalid in concert
Pop singer Khalid returns to Texas to play live at Moody Amphitheater. The El Paso native comes to Austin in support of his new album, After the Sun Goes Down. Khalid has recently explored a new, bolder pop sound with songs such as “out of body” and “nah.” He’s best known for top hits including “Talk” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” Get seats on Ticketmaster.
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents Kali Uchis in concert
Musical artist Kali Uchis performs live at the Circuit of the Americas. Uchis has gained a worldwide fanbase due to her blending of Latin music and soulful R&B. Some of her hit songs include “telepatía” and “Moonlight.” Fans will enjoy a setlist featuring music from Uchis’ 2025 album, Sincerely. Find out more on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, June 20
Juneteenth at the Carver Library
The Carver Library welcomes visitors to join in the celebration of freedom for all at their all day Juneteenth festival. Family-friendly activities include live musical performances, capoeira, African dance performances, a puppet show, guest appearances, and more. Admission is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged. Get more information on Eventbrite.
ATX Fan Fest
Celebrate peak soccer season on The Lawn at Domain Northside. ATX Fan Fest will feature a live DJ, a 3D art installation, and a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with Austin FC players Dani Pereira and Owen Wolff. Guests are encouraged to wear their green and black gear to showcase their ATX team spirit. Festival admission is free and open to the public.
Black Auteur Film Festival
Black filmmakers and cinema in Texas are explored and celebrated at AFS Cinema for the 3rd Annual Black Auteur Film Festival. Highlights include short film screenings, a mixer, special guest appearances, and an after party. Tickets are on sale now.
Moody Center presents Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes Tour
Comedian Nate Bargatze performs back-to-back shows as part of his tour stop in Austin. Bargatze is well known for his frequent guest appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also for his visits on Conan. For additional details on both Moody Center shows, check Ticketmaster.