Hi Hungry, I'm Dad
10 restaurants and bars in Austin taking care of dads on Father's Day
Does a father truly reach dad status when he says, "I could've cooked this better at home?" We may not have the answer for that, but we do know that Austin is abundant with Father's Day dining options. This year the holiday falls on Sunday, June 21, and restaurants will be serving plenty of interesting meals beyond the usual steak and whiskey selection (although there's nothing wrong with a classic.)
Tell dad to skip the grill. You've got him covered for dinner this time at these 10 Austin restaurants.
Ēma
3120 Palm Way, #170
Aba's sister restaurant has several Father's Day specials on deck for Sunday only. There's filet mignon with potato galette and cipollini onion cream sauce, a spicy brisket kefta kabob, plus sweet corn hummus and blistered green beans. Dads can wash it all down with a Padre-rita: a tequila-based drink with yuzu, blackberry, and agave. The specials are available for dine-in only.
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183
Great for a dad that isn't a fan of fuss, Foxhole Culinary Tavern has strong drinks, a laid-back atmosphere, and a Father's Day brunch from 10 am to 3 pm. Reservations aren't required, but they're strongly encouraged. Foxhole will be open for normal business hours, so you can take him later in the day for one of the tavern's signature entrees if he isn't a brunch type of guy. We recommend the grilled Scottish salmon or one of Foxhole's classic flatbreads.
Kappo Kappo
600 W 2nd St.
A recent addition to the Austin Proper Hotel, Kappo Kappo's innovative blend of Japanese cuisine with French technique makes for a unique Father's Day dining experience. (Plus, the chefs are brothers, giving it a fun family element.) The Father's Day experience presents a six-course wagyu tasting menu, complete with a welcome Suntory cocktail. Question is, can you find where Kappo Kappo is tucked away within the hotel? That's part of the fun. There are still limited spots available for the Father's Day menu — book here.
Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar
Multiple locations
Winning the title of best Father's Day event, Loro's "Pig Out With Pops," is an all-day affair at all Loro locations. The patio party takes place from 11 am to 7 pm and includes drink specials, live-fire bites, live music, and more. The first 100 dads to order a round of Maker's Mark Loro Barrel Select will go home with their own glass. Plus, Loro's limited-edition bottled sauces make for a nice gift to commemorate the occasion.
Lucky Rabbit Bar
18626 RM 1431
Looking for something chill and a bit off the beaten path? Head out to Jonestown for a Father's Day funk brunch at the Lucky Rabbit bar. Brother Magnum of Dysfunkshun Junkshun will keep guests entertained with live music from noon to 3 pm. Let dad kick back and go order him Lucky Rabbit's famous French toast.
Roxie's
308 S. Main St.
Pro tip: the Texas peach old fashioned is a must-order at Roxie's, a Buda-based restaurant founded by Salt Lick BBQ founder Scott Roberts. But don't assume Roxie's is the Salt Lick sequel. This restaurant focuses more on Southern-style cuisine, and a fun option for dad would be the all-you-can-eat experience. Diners can pick one choice of protein — fried chicken and chicken-fried steak are among his options — and get unlimited sides of green beans, creamed corn, mashed potatoes and biscuits.
Rules and Regs
101 Red River St.
Father's Day at Rules and Regs, the Fairmount Hotel's rooftop lounge, includes a Maker's Mark whiskey lounge, a live-fire barbecue, cigars, a golf simulator and more. Tickets to the event also include a pool pass for the day for the whole family.
The Driskill Grill
117 E. 7th St.
Recent renovations aside, this is the spot for a solid dry-aged steak with a side of history. Visitors can check out the Driskill Grill's makeover and peruse the steak menu, with classic cuts like a Akaushi wagyu ribeye, a 40-ounce, bone-in porterhouse, a Dean & Peeler New York strip, and more. This is the spot for the dad who craves a true steakhouse experience that isn't at a chain restaurant.
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd
More all-you-can-eat brunch, because more food means more love...right? Father's Day at TLC includes brunch signatures, seafood selections, bacon flights, a build-your-own waffle station, and more. There will also be dessert stations and drink specials on deck. Reserve a spot here.
Verdad True Modern Mexican
2701 Perseverance Drive
If there's one universal truth about dads, it's the fact that they love a good deal. For $29 at Verdad, he can enjoy a prime rib steak and fajita board. The dad-friendly deal comes with four to five-ounce prime steak fajitas, pork spare rib barbacoa, and an ample amount of sides. There's red rice, cilantro rice, black refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa tatemada, guacamole, and heirloom blue and white masa corn or flour tortillas.