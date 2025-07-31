Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Austin Pride festivities, live music, and world-class volleyball are just a few ways to explore the city in the days to come. Experience professional competition at AVP League Austin or line dance poolside at Austin Motel. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, July 31
"Weird Al" Yankovic in concert
Entertainer "Weird Al" Yankovic performs live at Bass Concert Hall. The actor and music artist comes to Austin as part of his Bigger and Weirder tour after six years away from the stage. Yankovic is best known for song parodies such as “Eat It” and “Polka Face.” He will be joined by special guest Puddles Pity Party. Tickets are available now.
Friday, August 1
AVP League Austin
Austin hosts a weekend of professional volleyball competition at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Fans can experience a fully-transformed beach volleyball court created with over 300 tons of sand and matches featuring athletes like Olympians Taryn Brasher and Kristen Nuss of the Austin Aces. For more details, visit Ticketmaster.
New Waterloo presents Spritz Sprint
This bar crawl to various LGBTQ establishments celebrates Austin Pride, the local version of Pride. Participants in the month-long bar crawl can visit a variety of participating bars to try signature spritzes, collect stickers, and compete for prizes including hotel stays and gift cards. Featured stops include Il Brutto, Sway, Café No Sé, and La Condesa. Details and more are available on the event website.
Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa presents Smoke: A Celebration of Fire & Flavor
Explore and celebrate the bold flavors of barbecue and open-flame cooking at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. This two-night event will feature exclusive six-course dinners by celebrity chefs Kevin Lee and Evan LeRoy and BBQ competitions featuring some of the top restaurants in Texas and Oklahoma. Additional highlights include spirits samples, live music, special guest appearances, a kids' zone, and more. A limited number of tickets are available.
Saturday, August 2
Banger's presents Brat Mitzvah: A 13th Anniversary Celebration
Raise a cold one to 13 years of local craft beer and sausages at Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden. Brat Mitzvah attendees can enjoy dancing, live music, special toasts, and a variety of food inspired by the Jewish rite of passage. Admission is free and open to the public.
Austin City Limits Live presents Brit Floyd in concert
Tribute band Brit Floyd performs the music of the iconic band Pink Floyd. Fans will enjoy a special concert in honor of the 50th anniversary album, Wish You Were Here, accompanied by a laser and light show, inflatables, a circular screen, and theatrics. Songs on the setlist include “Have a Cigar,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” and more from the group’s discography. This show is suitable for audiences of all ages.
Sunday, August 3
YeeHawties: Honky Tonk Pool Party at Austin Motel
Ring in Austin Pride with a dip in the pool and an all-out bash at Austin Motel. Guests can participate in line dancing, groove to music by DJ Boi Orbison, grab a bite from the Days Go By Guys pop-up, and lounge poolside. Cabana reservations are available. Admission is free with RSVP.