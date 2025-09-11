Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Free parties, live music, and artful experiences serve as the perfect start to a new month of entertainment. Shop the iconic Pecan Street Festival, or celebrate a local golf institution with an on par party. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, September 11
Upfront Inc. presents Louis C.K.: Ridiculous
Comedian Louis C.K. makes a four-day stop on his current tour at Austin City Limits. The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning entertainer has released more than 10 specials. He’s best known for his contributions to The Late Show with David Letterman. Tickets are available now. This performance is suitable for audiences 18 and older.
Friday, September 12
Muny’s 19th Hole Party
Celebrate Lions Municipal Golf Course at this special party hosted at the Charles Johnson House. Tickets include access to lawn games, bites, beverages, and more. The party will also feature live performances by the Peterson Brothers Band, Ramsay Midwood, DJ Stefon Osae, and more special guests. Guests are encouraged to wear their best golfing attire, with films like Happy Gilmore and Caddyshack cited as inspiration. Get more details on Ticketbud.
The Contemporary Austin presents Fall 2025 Exhibitions opening reception
The Contemporary Austin toasts to the opening of its fall 2025 exhibitions on the Moody Rooftop. Attendees can participate in hands-on art activities, enjoy complimentary cocktails, and explore new exhibitions including The Canvas Can Do Miracles and Host: Raul De Lara. Reception admission is free and open to the public.
$uicideboy$ in concert
Hip hop duo $uicideboy$ performs live at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The pair is best known for their somber lyrics, hazy sound, and top hits like “The Thin Grey Line.” They come to Austin in support of their 2024 album, New World Depression. They will be joined by special guests Bones, Night Lovell, Chetta, and Germ. Find out more on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, September 13
Letterpress Play presents Texas Letterpress Printing Day
Creative studio and shop Letterpress Play hosts a day of Lone Star State-inspired fun to celebrate the studio's completed Tasteful Texas collection. Guests can explore the new pieces, shop the space, and participate in a live letterpress printing demo to create their own souvenir Texas postcard. Admission is free. All experience levels are welcome.
Pecan Street Festival
One of Austin’s most enduring festivals takes up residence at Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Highlights of the two-day, semi-annual festival include family-friendly activations, local artist vendors, local wine and beer booths, food offerings, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Sunday, September 14
Emo's Austin presents Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Season 666 Tour
The Official Boulet Brothers' horror-themed drag production, Season 666 Tour, comes to Emo’s Austin. Fans can expect an evening of nightmares, dreams, and fabulous screams complete with eeriness and elegance. Performers include the Boulet Brothers, Grey Matter, and Asia Consent. The show will also feature special guest performances by Pi and Jaharia.