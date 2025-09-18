Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music, a film festival, and free fun are all you need to keep entertained in the days ahead. Enjoy exclusive screenings at Fantastic Fest or see stars like Benson Boone and Lainey Wilson perform live in concert. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, September 18
Fantastic Fest
The largest genre film festival in the country returns to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar for another year of all things fantasy, horror, sci-fi, and action. Attendees will have the opportunity to screen a curated selection of cinema by filmmakers from around the world. Notable festival events include screenings of the opening night film Primate, showings of Black Phone 2 and Shelby Oaks, and the closing night film Whistle. Screenings and events are scheduled through September 25.
Moody Center presents Lainey Wilson in concert
Country music artist Lainey Wilson takes the stage at Moody Center. She comes to Austin in support of her 2024 album, Whirlwind. Wilson is best known for songs like “Heart Like A Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine” and her role on the Paramount drama series, Yellowstone. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Moontower Comedy presents The Sklar Brothers
Comedian brothers Randy and Jason Sklar bring stand-up material to a live audience at State Theatre. The duo has released six comedy albums, two Comedy Central Half Hour Presents specials, and a Netflix special that is currently streaming. A limited number of tickets are available now.
Friday, September 19
Benson Boone in concert
Pop star Benson Boone performs live at Moody Center. The singer best known for his energetic stage presence and his top song “Beautiful Things” comes to Austin in support of his new album, American Heart. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, September 20
Harry Ransom Center presents “Live From New York! The Making of Lorne Michaels”
Explore key moments from the successful career of television producer and comedian Lorne Michaels at this special Harry Ransom Center exhibition. The collection will feature key from Saturday Night Live including behind-the-scenes rehearsal notes, photographs, correspondence, audiovisual materials, and more. Following opening weekend, the exhibition will be on display through March 20, 2026. Admission is free.
Art Island ATX presents Flaming Tides
The Rowing Dock hosts Art Island ATX’s Flaming Tides event on the water. This all-ages water spectacle will feature live performances from PyroTex fire troupe and live DJ sets from Clarita, Nyoki, and T-Blank. Admission is free and open to the public. This event is accessible only by water.
Sunday, September 21
The University of Texas Press at 75: A Celebration of Books and Ideas
The University of Texas Press celebrates its 75th anniversary with a day of literary-inspired programming. Highlights of the event at Austin Central Library include a proclamation from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a conversation with novelist Stephen Harrigan and Texas Monthly Editor in Chief Ross McCammon, a discussion with writer Toni Tipton-Martin, and more. Event admission is free and open to the public.