Play with your food
Austin toy store teams up with local restaurant for unique collab brunch
If you’ve ever wanted to play with your food, two Austin institutions are making it happen this weekend. On Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, Southern Asian fusion restaurant the Peached Tortilla is collaborating with toy shop Toy Joy for an unforgettable weekend dining experience.
Taking place at the Burnet location of the Peached Tortilla, the collaborative dinner will feature an exclusive menu from the Peached Tortilla with delicious details and sweet pairings from Toy Joy’s coffee shop extension, Yummi Joy. Founded in 2017, Yummi Joy serves up coffee, fudges, candy, and ice cream next to Toy Joy’s new Burnet location.
For larger bites, guests will have a chance to sample dishes like the mole katsu curry (chicken katsu with ajitama egg, jasmine rice, english cucumber, and scallions—featuring Toy Joy's milk chocolate fudge); the YummiJoy pancake stack (lemon pancakes with unicorn fudge, strawberry yuzu, chantilly cream, and powdered sugar); and the skillet peach cobbler with classic peach filling, lemon blueberry crumble, and YummiJoy’s vegan snickerdoodle ice cream.
Pair any of these plates with special cocktails such as the ToyJoy Chimoi (creamy, peachy, spicy, and perfect for summer); an Irish espresso martini featuring Toy Joy's delicious cold brew; the Side of Truffle (salted dark chocolate truffle paired with a rich dessert wine from Uruguay); or the Small Delight (French sweet wine paired with chocolate mole curry).
Best of all, guests who attend the brunch service will receive a small toy as well as a $5 gift card and more fun surprises.
Beyond this being a fun pairing between across-the-street neighbors, there doesn't seem to be any specific theme or reason for hosting the event. Collaborations with other restaurants are a frequent occurrance at the Peached Tortilla. But who really needs a firm reason to eat pancakes?
The event is not ticketed, but reservations can be made via thepeachedtortilla.com. Brunch hours are 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.