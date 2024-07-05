I Think I'll Go To Law School Today
Court's in session with Legally Blonde at Austin's Hillside Theater
Zilker Theatre Productions (ZTP) is bringing a revamped classic to the Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre, where many who don't often see musicals will see it for the first time for free. What, like it's hard? From July 12 through August 17, please rise for Legally Blonde the Musical.
Although this musical debuted in 2007, following the 2001 book and the famous movie adaptation, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, its contemporary movie inspiration sets it apart from the usual well-established Broadway canon; On the bright side, this means non-musical-goers may be more easily swayed to venture outside of their entertainment comfort zones. Not having to pay for a ticket will also help.
Especially considering the recent buzz around Mean Girls — the movie adaption of a Broadway musical, which was in turn adapted from the 2004 movie — it seems girls' favorite sleepover films from the aughts are in high demand in any medium.
For the poor soul unfamiliar with this staple plot, iconically delivered onscreen with Reese Witherspoon in the lead, this story follows Harvard Law student Elle Woods as she proves her worth to her ex-boyfriend, peers, and even herself, finding she is as capable in the courtroom as she is in the salon. The stage show is full of famous lines and the classic gotcha moments of any legal drama, plus fun songs that add an extra layer to the story.
This production features Megan Hudson as Elle Woods and Will Mallick as Emmett Forrest, Elle's love interest. Hudson is a native Austinite and has worked with ZTP as teen Fiona in Shrek: The Musical. Mallick has also worked with ZTP as Romeo and an understudy for Davey, and credits the Hillside Theatre as the place he started his professional acting path. Myk Garcia understudies as Elle.
Other performers include Ashtyn Kahn as Paulette; Scott Shipman as Professor Callahan; Shane Scandurra as Warner Huntington III; Sara Teeter as Vivienne Kensington; Kylie Brunngraber as Brooke Wyndam; Keyshaan Castle as Kyle; Araya Feeney as Serena; Cara Bernstein as Margot; Kaitlyn Kenney as Pilar; and others in the ensemble.
Staying relevant while triggering nostalgia seems fitting for ZTP, which is in its 65th year of production. Its programming is supported by the City of Austin, but donations are also welcomed. These accessible productions are popular with Austinites not just because of their low cost, but a friendly outdoor environment where audiences can get comfortable with blankets and snacks from home.
“Thanks to a remarkable collaboration with the City of Austin, Zilker Theatre Productions is proud to present our 65th summer musical, Legally Blonde, at the Zilker Hillside Theatre,” said executive director David Ponton in a press release. “Through this close partnership, we've ensured the show will go on as planned, even amidst the ongoing restoration project at Barton Springs Bathhouse. Get ready for a summer filled with laughter, empowerment, and a whole lot of pink!”
Legally Blonde the Musical plays the Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre in Zilker Park (2206 William Barton Dr.) Thursdays through Sundays at 8:15 pm from July 12 to August 17. More information is available at visit zilker.org.