Luxury resale shop with vintage treasures unbuttons first Austin storefront

Many traditional retailers tap into online shopping to attract e-commerce-oriented customers. The RealReal, an online marketplace for luxury consignment goods, has gone down the opposite aisle.

On April 2, The RealReal opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Texas at Domain Northside in North Austin. It’s the company’s 10th physical store in the U.S.

The 3,050-square-foot store accepts and sells luxury consignment goods, such as women’s and men’s ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and watches, along with home décor and art. Store hours are 10 am-7 pm Monday through Saturday and noon-6 pm Sunday.

At the Austin store, shoppers can expect to find treasures like:

Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, and Prada handbags.

Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Yeezy, and Nike sneakers.

Vintage apparel from brands such as Missoni and Etro.

Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Tiffany jewelry.

Rolex watches.

One-of-a-kind items curated for Austin consumers.

“The neighborhood store will offer Austinites a one-stop shop for scoring unique and coveted pieces, meeting with our experts, receiving free item valuations, dropping off consignment, and getting repairs or alterations,” says Lindsey Thomason, head of The RealReal shop in Austin. “Plus, you can expect to find all of the elements that make Austin buzz — art, music, the outdoors — come to life in the space.”

Sasha Skoda, head of women’s merchandising at The RealReal, says women who shop at the Austin store will detect a vintage vibe.

“With Austin being such a mecca for vintage, we’ll be featuring a wide assortment of vintage clothing and handbags in-store, especially coveted pieces from the ’90s and early 2000s — think vintage Fendi baguettes to colorful Valentino blouses,” Skoda says.

For men, the Austin shop might be considered a streetwear lover’s haven.

“Given the lively arts and culture scene in Austin, as well as its large millennial and Gen-Z population, we’ll be featuring an expansive assortment of streetwear in expressive patterns balanced with modern designer fashion — from tie-dye hoodies to classic jackets and vests,” says Mayank Hajela, head of men’s merchandising at The RealReal. “And for the city’s tech and university crowds, we’ll be stocking the store with our favorite technical gear and utility accessories.”

Founded in 2011, The RealReal bills itself as the world’s largest marketplace for authenticated luxury resale goods. It has more than 20 million members. Last year, the San Francisco-based company racked up $298 million in revenue.