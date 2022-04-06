Austin shopping district unveils 5 new stores, including a trio of Texas debuts

One of Austin’s go-to spots for shopping, dining, and entertainment is debuting hot new stores for spring.

The Domain Northside has announced several new tenants this season, including the first Austin location of Dr. Martens, which will step into Rock Rose this May. The Austin outpost will be the footwear brand’s third location in Texas, while three other fashion brands — Anine Bing, Albion, and Vuori — will be new to Texas altogether.



While Dr. Marten’s is known for its equally nostalgic and practical footwear, the three other retailers are becoming household names on the apparel side of the industry. Family-owned Albion started with dresses and quickly moved into swim and fitness gear. Opening on Palm Way in April, its Austin outpost will be the womenswear brand’s sixth location in the country.



Celebrated premium performance company Vuori will follow close behind in May, opening on Domain Boulevard. The brand prides itself on making men’s and women’s activewear inspired by the Coastal California lifestyle, and this Lone Star debut will mark its 14th location.



Anine Bing draws inspiration from a fusion of Scandinavian and American energy, focusing on everyday wardrobe essentials for modern women seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style. Located on Rock Rose, the store is slated to open in May and will be the brand's seventh storefront.



Perhaps the biggest new name on the block is Reformation, the L.A.-based sustainable women’s clothing brand and 100 percent carbon neutral company. This will be the store’s second location in Austin and the new spot is slated for Rock Rose in June.

“We curate a special merchandise mix at Domain Northside, introducing new brands to meet and exceed our shoppers’ wants and needs,” said Jacqueline Fitch, Northwood Retail’s Senior Vice President of Leasing, in a release. “Our focus on debuting first-to-market concepts, in addition to first-to-Texas merchants, brings the best offerings for the community. We want to continue to provide space to groundbreaking digitally native tenants while also showcasing Austin’s favorite homegrown names.”



While these new brands are busy popping up like wildflowers, the Domain Northside also welcomes back other colorful signs of spring. Located throughout the property through the month of April, the popular Austin-inspired topiary bunnies return to showcase a bunny tribute to Willie Nelson and Texas-favorite Jackalopes, among others. Guests can enter to win a $500 gift card to a store of their choice by posting their photos with the bunnies and following @domainnorthside on Instagram.



Other Instagram-worthy installations include a selfie wall at the corner of Rock Rose and Palm Way, as well as a suspended installation of flowers, bees, and dragonflies between Culinary Dropout and Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage. The special installation has a charitable mission: For each customer photo with the tag #BEEatNORTHSIDE on Instagram, the property will donate to the Whole Kids Foundation, the Whole Foods nonprofit dedicated to saving the bees.