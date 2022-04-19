Texas superstar Simone Biles unveils new clothing line full of girl power

After a whirlwind summer that saw her become a worldwide spokesperson for mental health and later an advocate for all women against predators, Simone Biles is living her best life.

The Spring, Texas native and Olympic gymnastics GOAT announced her engagement to boyfriend and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens earlier this year, and now she has unveiled a new clothing line aimed at nurturing future stars.

Biles, 25, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated Olympic athlete in history, announced the launch on social media. “It’s finally happening,” Biles posted on Instagram, informing her 6.9 million followers that the limited-edition line from Athleta is available as of Tuesday, April 19. She co-created the series, dubbed Athleta Girls x Simone Biles, which her legions of fans can add to cart here.

Expect stylish athleisure aimed at girls aged 6 to 12, with streamlined tees, hooded sweatshirts, reversible vests, and more, plus bike shorts and capri pants and outerwear and accessories. The vivid items are designed with a spring and summer vibe.

But more than simply creating a perfect fit for an active life, the Biles/Athleta line aims to boost girls’ self confidence. Each article of clothing comes with a hidden message from the GOAT herself.

Biles noted to People that these hidden passages are “little love notes” that she tells herself each day, such as “you can do it,” “the floor is yours,” and “no dream is too small or too big.”

“I think [the messages] should be a daily reminder so if [wearers] ever feel down or are feeling like they can't do something,” she added, “they just look in whatever piece of clothing they’re wearing and they find that love note.”

Vaulting back from the Tokyo Games where she withdrew from competition to focus on her mental health and ultimately returned to medal, Biles told CultureMap last year that she planned to travel and spend time with Owens and her family.

Recently, she hinted at a comeback, teasing to The Today Show, “I might push it a little bit more to see.”