Austin-based bootmaker scoots into San Marcos with pop-up store

Tecovas, an Austin-based purveyor of cowboy boots, bags, apparel, and accessories, is setting up shop in San Marcos.

On May 21, Tecovas is scheduled to open a pop-up store at the San Marcos Premium Outlets. The store, selling regularly priced and outlet-priced merchandise, will be open through Labor Day weekend. Aside from buying Tecovas gear, customers will be able to take advantage of complimentary boot shines and purchase beverages such as Topo Chico, bourbon, and local beers.

The San Marcos location, at 3939 I-35 South #1355, will be the brand’s 16th store. Tecovas opened its first store in 2019.

“We were the first direct-to-consumer cowboy boot brand, and my goal was to create the absolute highest-quality cowboy boots on the market and sell them for an honest price. That translated into boots starting in the $200s that compare to boots that start in the $400s in retail price,” Tecovas founder and CEO Paul Hedrick told Forbes.

In Texas, Tecovas operates two stores in Austin, and one store each in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano, San Antonio, and The Woodlands. In addition, it operates stores in Alabama, Arizona, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

With the ongoing pandemic in mind, the Tecovas pop-up will take several safety measures, including limiting the number of customers allowed in the shop at one time, requiring masks and social distancing, and offering single-serve canned and bottled beverages.