Luxury fashion brand opens first Austin store in trendy South Congress development

If there's anything South Congress needs, it's more luxury shopping options. And if you didn't detect that hint of sarcasm, you're in luck — especially if you love out-of-state transplants. New York-based fashion brand rag & bone is joining the mix at Music Lane.

Tucked into a pocket behind iconic South Congress Avenue, rag & bone is located at 1011 South Congress Ave., Building 2, Suite 155. The Music Lane outpost is the brand's first location in Austin — and third in Texas.

Started in New York in 2002, rag & bone combines English heritage with directional design and has "become synonymous with innately wearable clothing that has an edgy yet understated New York aesthetic," notes a release.

Featuring a mix of signature rag & bone touches with new and subtle twists, the 2,274-square foot store carries men's and women's ready-to-wear denim, footwear, and accessories collections.

The store will also offer customers private appointments in person, as well as virtual appointments, consignment, store pickup, and shipping.

“We are thrilled to add rag & bone to the tenant mix at MusicLane,” said Turnbridge Equities Director of Marketing, Mallory Miller. “We have such an incredible community of retailers, restaurants, and businesses here at Music Lane and rag & bone is the perfect addition to the development.”