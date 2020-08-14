Austin's favorite jewelry designer shines with virtual day of giving back

Beloved Austin jewelry designer Kendra Scott is celebrating National Nonprofit Day with more than 100 Kendra Gives Back events on August 17, including three in the Austin area.

“Giving back is at the heart of what we do at Kendra Scott and it’s important for us to recognize National Nonprofit Day with 108 Kendra Gives Back events to give back to local organizations in the communities where we have Kendra Scott stores,” Scott says.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, some Kendra Scott storefronts are temporarily closed or have limited capacity. To that end, the jewelry maven has pivoted to hosting virtual events. Those hosting a virtual Kendra Gives Back event receive a custom code to share with their community, and 20 percent of all proceeds from purchases using the code directly support the charity of their choice.

Beginning Monday, August 17, the Kendra Gives Back codes will be redeemable in all the ways in which you can shop Kendra Scott: online, via the brand’s curbside delivery program, and in select stores where socially distanced shopping appointments are available.

In Austin, the in-store and virtual events include:

Virtual Giveback: Austin Sunshine Challenge, shop online only, August 17

Give Back to McCallum Blue Brigade, shop the Lamar Central store or online, August 17-18

Beautifully Loved Give Back, shop the South Congress Flagship store or online, August 17-18

As fans know, Scott launched her company as a passion project in 2002 in a spare bedroom of her Austin home. Today, it is a global, billion-dollar fashion brand with a strong commitment to giving back.

Kendra Gives Back invites local charity organizations and individuals to host in-store shopping events with 20 percent of the proceeds benefiting the philanthropic initiative of their choice. Through this program, Kendra Scott has hosted more than 30,000 events and donated more than $30 million to various charities to date.

A full list of the 2020 National Nonprofit Day virtual and in-store events can be found here.