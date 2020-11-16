Texas-based JC Penney's stretchy new clothing line is super COVID-friendly

Plano-based JCPenney may have suffered some setbacks due to the coronavirus, but the retailer is giving back with a new line tailor-made for COVID-19 times.

Called the Stylus brand, it's a super-comfy-looking line for women that a release says is designed to "comfortably elevate your everyday" by promoting style and comfort in equal parts. We are talking jersey, elastic waistbands, no buttons, and definitely nothing you need to iron.

Part of a new Styleisure apparel line, Stylus is about dressing effortlessly with comfort and style. It is, however, not to be confused with athletic wear. It's stretchy, but not that stretchy.

The line includes cardigans, easy pants, jumpsuits, and tees that you can mix and match to transition for day or night. They say it can be worn while:

working from home or in the office

shopping

preparing for the holiday season

virtually getting together with friends and family

The color palette is neutral. Design details include tapered legs, curved hems, and twist-front tops.

JCP VP Michelle Wlazlos says in a statement that they wanted to launch it in time for the 2020 holiday season.

"We began developing the concept of our styleisure line nearly a year ago to fill this unmet need as customers dress for their day," Wlazlos says. "Everything we do is with our customers at the forefront – we want our customers to feel and know they’re represented."

That includes inclusive sizing. "Size should never be a deterrent to style or the ability to feel empowered, confident, and comfortable," she says.

Sizes range from XS to 3X, priced from $26 to $89 across all sizes.

The introduction of the Stylus brand follows the repositioning and launch of several exclusive JCPenney brands in 2020, including Linden Street, which are offered alongside a national brands such as Nike, Adidas, Champion, Levi's, Puma, Clarks, Cuisinart, Sharper Image, Disney, Lego, Mattel, and more.

The brand is now available in 394 stores nationwide and on the JCPenney app and flagship store, jcp.com.