Austin City Looks
The best outfits at a very pink and dusty ACL Fest 2024
The presence of Chappell Roan on this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival undoubtedly had an effect on the styles we saw over the two weekends. Despite the overwhelming amount of pink and cowboy hats — and often pink cowboy hats — there were plenty of looks that fell outside the Chappell Roan dress code.
From bloomers, to the obligatory sheer fabrics, to scarves and bandanas to reduce the amount of dust inhaled, there are lots of common items to spot but no consensus on exactly how to do it; this is the time Austinites and visitors can really experiment.
Take a look at some 'fits that caught our eye.
A closer look at the leading image, featuring the color of the year, a chain belt, and white boots.Leti, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Cooler was better, but some festival-goers bit the bullet with less breathable fabrics.Mimi and Lynh, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Pink was IN — not just on the Sundays that Chappell Roan played, but throughout both weekends.Alex, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
The heavy presence of country music artists on this year’s lineups brought out the cowboy hats.Jacqueline, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Cannons’ lead singer Michelle Joy sported this midnight blue sequin dress on the American Express stage during the band’s Weekend Two performance.Michelle Joy, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Cowboy boots and chaps dictated the look for Chappell Roan for her final show of 2024.Chappell Roan, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
If you’re gonna suffer for the look, at least make it look this good!Leon, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Lost Valley was on site to take care of all custom hat needs.Betinna, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Chappell Roan-ready, but make it goth.Ashley, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
We loved this tie-dyed body suit seen during Weekend One. Valentina, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
The smart ones protected their noses and mouths from the dust with bandanas...Katie, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
...and they were obviously very happy with their decisions.Keegan, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Don’t be fooled by the long sleeves. There were enough slits in this dress to keep Morgan cool throughout the day.Morgan, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
From the shire to the park! Just because you were there for Chappell didn't mean you needed to sport pink.Taylor, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Holsters in the Texas heat! At least they covered up the sweat.Chelsea, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
We saw this amazing backpiece during Weekend One and had to stop for a quick snap.Courtney, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Flowy skirts and sandals seemed like the right call.Joselyn, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Devyn came prepared for the dust and high temps, sporting her bandana and brandishing a fan.Devyn, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Find us a hat that is more “Texas” than this one, seen under the Big Tent during the UT vs. OU game on Saturday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Ron made note that his cargo pockets were perfectly sized to carry not one, but two water bottles.Ron, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
We loved the flowy lace skirt worn by The Marías’ lead singer María Zardoya.María Zardoya, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
Marlene came to ACL Fest reppin’ Houstin in the best way possible: a Houston Oilers hat (RIP!) and a partially visible tattoo of an astronaut.Marlene, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
The bow was the headpiece of choice for both weekends.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Festival-goers didn't have to reinvent the wheel...or the bow.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Sunflowers were seen in abundance on Friday, and we asked these three ladies if it was associated with a particular artist. They said it was just something their group did, and one fellow went “aggressive” with his sunflower getup. We looked for him to no avail. Erin, Bri, and Cortlynn, photographed by Daniel Cavazos
We’re willing to bet that these two are not festival rookies. Sun and dust? No problem!Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Holt and their pals made it clear who they were at this year’s festival to support.Holt and friends, photographed by Daniel Cavazos