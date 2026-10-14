ACL Fest Fashion
Mud turned ACL Fest 2026 into a runway for functional fashion
Over the years, Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL Fest) has always had some of the best boho-meets-western looks. This year, mud could have ruined attendees' fashion plans, but they used it to their advantage.
In 2026, it also became clear that the newer generation of festival goers are slowly changing the festival uniform.
This ACL Fest saw the rebirth of local style, the creation of style subcultures, and a lot of fun improvising. It appears that music-lovers are shifting their aesthetics to something that is more personal to them, rather than matching the festival's energy.
Despite the increase in personalization, almost everyone had one thing in common: mud boots.
Festival style has evolved over the past few years. Attendees used to dress according to the mood of the festival; now it's about fitting the mood of your favorite headlining artist. Paulina Valencia and Maria Julia showed up to Day One ready to party with Charli XCX. Photo by Kenn Box
Despite the unusual weather, Elena Hobbes managed to make a classic boho outfit work with some practical footwear. Photo by Kenn Box
If you couldn't tell from the first few images, sequins were all over the festival grounds. Caeil Hwang styled herself in an asymmetrical sequined top and some moto boots with a western flare. Photo by Kenn Box
If you remember the 2000s, then you'll remember the Canadian tuxedo was a style staple. Flash forward two decades and it seems to have made its return, now with a more modern and structured fit. Maria Dupont styled herself in her best denim set for the utmost comfort. Photo by Kenn Box
Christian Hatley showed up to Day Two of the festival prepared and stylish. Photo by Kenn Box
Bringing the mid-2020s party girl vibe, Nidhi Kashyap's look is not only trendy but functional.Photo by Kenn Box
Camo and baby pink is always a cute pair! Deanna Harris is throwing it back to the Y2K era with her cropped graphic tank top and mini skirt. Early 2000s meets country chic in this look. Photo by Kenn Box
It's easy to focus on recreational festival-goers' style, but what about those there to work? Photographer Ryder Cavazos showed up to take some photos in style this year. Photo by Kenn Box
ACL Fest fashion has always had a hint of playfulness to it. Kenley Dunawai sported a South Park mini skirt paired with a black tank top. Photo by Kenn Box
Festival-goers don't need to reach out for Coachella and Marfa; Austin has its own sense of style. Luke Bame's camo shorts and fur vest are a prime example of what Austin's youth are wearing currently. Photo by Kenn Box
"Whismy" is a word that's been trending for quite some time now, and it's the perfect one to use for Audrey Dahlkemper's ACL Fest fit, from her printed rain boots to the tulle skirt.Photo by Kenn Box
Neutral tones are here to stay. Sara Chaney rocks a pair of sturdy Doc Martens to help her trek through the muddy grounds.Photo by Kenn Box
Vintage pieces are a staple in Austin. Andrew Silvas was seen sporting a vintage graphic tank and a classic pair of denim pants on Day Three of the festival. Photo by Kenn Box
Carrington Joseph puts a fun twist on the denim trend with her denim vest. Of course, the look isn't complete without her beaded accessories. Photo by Kenn Box
Negin Nekoonam is the effortlessly cool girl in her white dress accessorized with mud.Photo by Kenn Box
The psychedelic rave combo is one of the best subcultures in ACL Fest street style. Jamison Schilling had the defining countercultural look — though it may become mainstream as the festival begins to book more rave-friendly DJs. (And how about that muddy ombré effect?)Photo by Kenn Box
Graphic tees, camo, and Hunter boots formed a combo seen all over the grounds. Hayley Sherman was spotted wearing all three in the most stylish manner. Photo by Kenn Box
Comfort was key this year. Chantel Smith managed to style comfortable pieces into a cohesive and unique look. Photo by Kenn Box
Trucker hats are making big waves in fashion at the moment. Arden Loss is seen wearing an "I Heart Hot Dads" trucker hat paired with a floral babydoll dress. Photo by Kenn Box
The best festival fits make good use of accessories, and Ashley Galvan is the queen of accessorizing. Photo by Kenn Box
For Baylee Tincher and Peter Jones this year, style was about attitude and performance.Photo by Kenn Box
The protective footwear micro-trend will go down in ACL Fest history.Photo by Kenn Box