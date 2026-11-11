Reduce, Reuse, Regift
Austin's upcycled holiday market adds second weekend for 2026
Austinites looking for sustainable holiday gifts will have more time to shop this year at the seventh annual Holiday Reuse Market. The shopping event by Austin Creative Reuse (ACR) will platform more than 100 local artists, makers, and creatives daily, selling handmade goods across two weekends instead of one: November 28 and 29, and December 5 and 6.
Vendors highlighted at the free market will "focus on reuse materials and techniques," according to a press release. Goods will include upcycled items and vintage finds alongside fully original pieces. Each day will have fresh picks from different vendors.
Recycled plastic jewelry artist Charity Ridpath, the first Reuse Artist in Residence at ACR, will host a live demonstration December 5 and 6. Guests will be able to watch her work up close and buy some of her works.
Local food trucks will be on hand, and partner organizations are also stopping by. The following partners will bring free family-friendly activities:
- Central Texas Mycological Society
- TRAPRS
- N.I.C.E. Project
- Asmbly
- TreeFolks
- Keep Austin Beautiful
- Austin Animal Center
- Bring Back the Weird
Finally, shoppers may take home an adoptable dog, and DJs from KOOP Radio will play live sessions all weekend. A raffle featuring vendor items and Southwest Airlines tickets will raise funds for ACR’s Materials Mobile program to provide creative and classroom supplies to Central Texas educators.
In addition to helping Austinites find cool gifts, the market gives them an excuse to visit the ACR's center at 2005 Wheless Ln., which is full of gently used and sometimes unopened art supplies, craft tools, home decor, and more.
“The Holiday Reuse Art Market offers the most unique gifts you will find in Austin this holiday season," said ACR artist programs coordinator Jillian Srygley in a press release. "Come out to support small businesses and local makers while finding one-of-a-kind pieces, meeting the artists behind them, and feeling good about knowing you’re being kind to the environment. Now more than ever, shopping small and local lifts up and connects our community.”