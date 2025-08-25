Colorful community
The most colorful and joyful outfits at the 2025 Austin Pride parade
This year's Austin Pride Parade on Saturday, August 23, was a slightly scaled down affair, due to a pullback in corporate support for LGBTQ+ events. Nevertheless, the folks who did show up truly showed up with their voices, their joy, and of course, their fashion choices.
The theme for the parade was "Silence = Death," a slogan used by the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) starting in the '80s. This parade comes on the heels of the Texas Senate passing an anti-transgender bathroom ban for a third time (it ultimately did not succeed); but this Pride event was still colored with the joy of continuing on as a community.
"In 2025, our voices are more vital than ever," Pride event organizers say on the festival website. "[W]e’ve been here before. And just like those who came before us, we won’t be erased."
As the glowing marquee on the rainbow-lit Paramount Theater read, "Our pride is protest." So too, were some of these excellent outfits spotted at the parade.
Austin's most famous drag queens, lesser-known members of the creative underground, families, and even pets brought a colorful tapestry to Congress Avenue. Each outfit was a story, whether through slogans on pins and T-shirts, or intentionally chosen colors and leather ensembles. One of the greatest strengths of the LGBTQIA+ community is knowing how to communicate between the lines, and these fine folks made each other known with flying colors.
Here are some favorite looks from the 2025 Austin Pride parade.
"Both genders are edgy. I like to play with the confusion." — Piper ElectraPhoto by Natalie Grigson
"We do a lot of grassroots activism." — Weird City Sisters ATXPhoto by Natalie Grigson
"I'm like Lady Liberty for freedom." — DarcyPhoto by Natalie Grigson
"Neva Eva" looking fancy and prancy. Photo by Natalie Grigson
"I wear a flower crown every day." — Jonathan HiebertPhoto by Natalie Grigson
"These are the lesbian flag colors." — CassPhoto by Natalie Grigson
Stacy Pineapple glittered above everyone else at Pride. Photo by Natalie Grigson
"More colors is better, right?" — AndreaPhoto by Natalie Grigson
"This is just my normal dress whenever we're our ministering to the people." — Sister Rebar McEntirePhoto by Natalie Grigson
Stephanie and Emmi wore balloons. Photo by Natalie Grigson
"Each of these items [in my outfit] hold a different memory." — LeedaPhoto by Natalie Grigson
Owner and employees at Austin's Book Woman showed up in rainbows. Photo by Natalie Grigson
Sid, Joe, and Coza coordinated looks for the parade.Photo by Natalie Grigson
"Tom made his entire outfit." — Paige, Tom, Will, and MeganPhoto by Natalie Grigson
"I just threw this on. The shoes are actually very comfortable." — Payton Photo by Natalie Grigson
"[This outfit is] non-binary and gay AF." — Kayla Photo by Natalie Grigson
"Bisexuals rule, man." — KelseyPhoto by Natalie Grigson
Andrew and Raina Jewels close out the show in stripes.Photo by Natalie Grigson