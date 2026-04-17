New Roots
Austin head spa opening new flagship for scalp and hair treatments
Elysian Head Spa, a spa that focuses on the scalp, is opening a Central Austin flagship location on April 22 at 3408 West Ave. According to a press release, this new space is nearly four times the size of its original location, complete with four treatment rooms, a hair restoration suite, and 12 reserved parking spaces.
The expansion comes less than a year and a half after co-founders Katie Wills and Laura Kirby quietly opened a two-room operation in a Clarksville bungalow in November 2024. The idea was straightforward: bring clinical scalp care to Austin, a city with no shortage of wellness options but, at the time, few to no dedicated "head spas." What followed was a waitlist and more than 4,000 clients served.
"Hair rarely changes suddenly," said Wills in the press release. She added, "Density shifts, increased shedding, or changes in texture are biological signals. We built Elysian around understanding those signals early and supporting the health of the scalp before concerns become more advanced."
That clinical lens is central to how Elysian operates. Treatments begin with a microscopic scalp analysis and consultation, followed by various customized therapies. The spa also offers FoLix, an FDA-cleared laser therapy that supports hair density without injections or recovery time.
Scalp health has historically been overlooked in the broader skincare conversation. But according to the Elysian team, the scalp can age up to six times faster than facial skin, and Wills and Kirby built this head spa on the premise that it deserves the same preventative attention. Their clients, many of whom drove an average of 25 minutes to reach the original bungalow, according to the release, seem to agree.
Kirby, a former sales leader and founding Yelp team member, brings the operational and growth side to the partnership. Together, the two were intentional about what the flagship space would feel like — not just for clients, but for the practitioners working in it.
"We think about longevity for our clients and for our staff," says Kirby in the press release. "Every treatment room was designed to support both a restorative experience and a sustainable career for the practitioners performing these services."
The new space on West Avenue was designed in partnership with the local Danyale Keim Design and incorporates natural materials and calming textures. These details may seem minor on paper, but in practice they're intentional, creating a spa-like experience for something that could otherwise feel quite medical.
The timing of the flagship opening is also intentional, landing just ahead of Mother's Day and the full swing of Austin's outdoor season, when chlorine, mineral buildup, and sun exposure are at their peak. To mark the opening, the spa will release a limited number of founding memberships and treatment packages during launch. Right now, the largest founders series package offers nine head spa treatments, nine facials, and other add-ons at $1,236, which Elysian calculates as a 64 percent discount.