Country's Cool
Austin jeweler wrangles super-limited collection with singer Lainey Wilson
In the words of reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson, country’s cool again. To celebrate that spirit, the country music singer is partnering with Austin jeweler Kendra Scott to launch the Yellow Rose x Kendra Scott by Lainey Wilson collection. It's available for limited pre-order August 23, from 9 am to 9 pm.
The five-piece jewelry collection celebrates the country singer’s newest album, Whirlwind, released the same day. Shoppers can expect to find earrings, rings, and statement necklaces that pair perfectly with the cowgirl chic aesthetic. The bold celestial-style pieces also make great accessories for festival season — just in time for Austin City Limits Fest. The pieces range in price from $98 to $225.
The exclusive collaboration revisits select Kendra Scott styles that Wilson loves, and establishes some new favorites. A release says the collection was "designed for the next generation of trailblazers."
"We are honored to partner with Lainey on this stunning celestial collection, inspired by lyrics on her latest album, Whirlwind,” Scott said in the release. “Lainey has had an extraordinary year, and through it all, she has remained authentically herself, showcasing the talent that has brought her so far. Her fearless, trailblazing spirit truly embodies the essence of our Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott brand.”
Whirlwind is Wilson’s second album, following her Grammy award-winning debut album, Bell Bottom Country. The new album features songs “Hang Tight Honey” and “4x4xu,” a romantic anthem whose lyrics inspired the celestial designs in the Yellow Rose collection: “Fly me to the stars, fly me to the moon."
“The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott capsule collection is a reminder to stay true to myself,” said Wilson. “I’ve come so far as an artist, now celebrating my album release with Whirlwind, and I believe the best is still yet to come.”
Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is an extension of the Kendra Scott brand, a more Western venture inspired by Scott's Texas family ranch. It recently got its first flagship home on South Congress, in the space that was previously occupied by Mi Casa Gallery.
The Yellow Rose x Kendra Scott by Lainey Wilson collection preorder can be found at kendrascott.com. The Kendra Scott team says they expect the pieces to sell out quickly.