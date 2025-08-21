Crown Jewel
Favorite Austin jeweler debuts glittering new 'Jewel House'
Longstanding Austin-based jeweler Korman has officially opened its new three-floor showroom, aptly named the Jewel House, at 2901 N. Lamar Blvd. A grand opening celebration and open house is expected in October.
Originally named Russell Korman Fine Jewelry, the business was established by – you guessed it – Russell Korman in 1973, who began his career at the University of Texas at Austin selling beads at the university's art markets. After opening on Congress Avenue in 1983, Korman Fine Jewelry spent over two decades at 38th and Lamar before moving to 5011 Burnet Road in 2013. Following the retirement of Korman, his brother Hank, and his sister-in-law Monica in 2018, industry veterans Kat and Larry Stokes took over the business.
According to the jeweler's website, Korman built his business with a passion for "generosity, integrity, and community impact" through local charity donations and other community-focused efforts.
The Jewel House marks the end of an era for Korman's Burnet Road location, which is now permanently closed. The new showroom continues this Austin jeweler's legacy with an air of modernity and luxury.
Construction on the new location broke ground in January 2024, and the design was spearheaded by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and Kelle Contine Interior Design. According to a press release, the Jewel House was a complete transformation of "the abandoned corner" that previously housed bicycle shop the University Cyclery, which shuttered in 2017.
The property has private, on-site parking to ensure "seamless arrival" for guests, and the building features an abundance of natural lighting thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.
The Jewel House covers three floors of lavish fine jewelry and watches.Photo by Marine Barian
"Travertine walls and soft drapery create warmth throughout the space, while a sweeping grand staircase with custom finishes in walnut and brass connects each level of the space," the release says. "Custom chandeliers hang like necklace stacks above the main floor, and a hand-painted de Gournay mural spotlights the main-level hospitality lounge."
In addition to Korman's hand-curated and ever-growing selection of jewelry designers – which includes Single Stone, Viltier, FOPE, Artemer, Peruffo, Temple St. Clair, and Goshwara – the jeweler is also an authorized dealer for Tudor, Omega, Blancpain, Grand Seiko, Ressence, Trilobe, and more.
Korman is also recognized as an Official Rolex Jeweler and Service Center, and the main level of the Jewel House has dedicated selections of new watches on display across multiple "intimate Rolex lounges," the release says. The Jewel House's second floor hosts a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned section, and the downstairs lower level contains a cutting edge Rolex Service Center, which allows clients to observe their timepieces be serviced in real time by master watchmakers.
The Jewel House also has completely private viewing rooms for clients in search of a personalized shopping experience, and a private bridal salon for couples. Korman offers custom ring styling, design, and professional cleaning services, and has in-house jewelers who can repair and resize pieces.
The bridal salon is an intimate space for couples to design the perfect engagement ring.Photo by Marine Barian
"Our client advisors will match you with the finest loose diamonds and designer settings, or come alongside you in bringing your dream custom engagement ring to life," Korman's website says.
The website also adds that it offers a lifetime "diamond upgrade program" for clients to trade in their natural diamond at any time to celebrate their next milestone, plus complimentary cleanings.
Korman's new store at 2901 N. Lamar Blvd. is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm.