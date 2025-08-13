New Faves
9 brands newly joining Austin's massive Le Garage Sale this season
There's no shortage of end-of-season sales and markets in Austin this month, and as usual, Le Garage Sale is leading the pack for major discounts. The twice-a-year shopping event is back at the Palmer Events Center on August 23-24 for a jam-packed weekend of shopping, DJ sets, and giveaways. And there are some new brands in tow at this season's inventory clear-out.
Shoppers can expect to find more than 100 Texas brands, online shops, and independent boutiques offering deeply-discounted fashion, beauty, and home goods. Price cuts sometimes even reach 90 percent.
For frequent shoppers who’ve made a tradition of attending Le Garage Sale, there will be many recognizable vendors. But shoppers will get a chance this sale to find some new go-tos scattered among the more familiar rows. Here are nine new-to-the-sale brands to have on your radar.
Art From the Streets
This nonprofit creates a safe space for Austin’s unhoused community and at-risk artists, who can create and promote their art through its artist residency programs, free studio time, and art shows throughout the community. Artists receive 95 percent of sales from their original artwork at community shows, and 60 percent of the final price from online sales, which includes art prints and merchandise like tote bags, t-shirts, puzzles, and more.
Mi Luz Jewelry
Shoppers looking to add a pop of color to their jewelry collection might want to swing by the Mi Luz booth. The local jewelry line consists of handcrafted necklaces, earrings, and bracelets made with colorful gemstones and beads, plus playful charms and pendants.
Burnt orange necklace adorned with a playful mushroom pendant. Mi Luz Jewelry/Website
Akinyi Skin
Founded by a local husband-and-wife duo, Akinyi Skin was founded with the goal of creating a single, effective solution to skincare. The brand currently offers one product, its signature moisturizing face cream, which is made with hydrating, revitalizing, and anti-aging ingredients, including hydrolyzed collagen and premium jojoba oil. Le Garage Sale the last chance to shop the product IRL before Akinyi takes a seasonal break through late fall.
Life of Vice
Founded by artist and designer Stephanie Villalobos, Life of Vice is a collection of hand-dyed pieces made from 100 percent silk. The collection features maxi slip dresses, camisoles, button down shirts, crop tops, and trousers — all made from flowy silk dyed in a range of earth tones. Shoppers looking for festival-ready pieces should add this vendor to their shopping lists.
Adele Kerr & Co.
Antique lovers, this one’s for you. Helmed by curator Adele Kerr, this New Braunfels-based business has more 40 years of clout in the antique industry and is well-known among the antique shopping circuit. It regularly pops up at top shows such as the Marburger Farm Antique Show in Round Top. Stop by this booth to peruse vintage furniture, artwork, and decor.
Find original, antique artwork for your home. Adele Kerr & Co./Website
Hooey Brands
When Joey Austin launched Hooey in 2009 with just two cap designs, the idea was to create an athletic brand that catered to Western sport activities such as rodeo and roping. Fast forward to today, and Hooey offers a full lineup of clothing, accessories, and gear for men, women, and children. The brand also creates collaborative collections with major partners such as the Austin Gamblers, Dallas Cowboys, and Pabst Blue Ribbon, to name a few.
Handlevat
Another jewelry brand new to this summer’s Le Garage Sale, Handlevat offers youthful designs featuring charm necklaces, beaded bracelets, and even shoe charms in playful shapes like flowers, bows, and hearts. The brand was founded by owner Danna Flores when she was just 12 years old, and though she's still a teenager, it’s grown into an impressive business with over 57K followers on Instagram.
Close out the summer with an ocean-themed shoe charm.Handlevat/Website
Anderson Parker
The curated children’s apparel and gift boutique is popping up at Le Garage Sale for all of your children’s clothing and accessories needs — perfect for any last-chance back-to-school shopping or finding gifts for upcoming baby showers. Anderson Parker opened its doors in Westlake in March 2025 and offers premium apparel, accessories, and gifts for newborns to toddlers alike, from brands including Courtside Kids, TRVL Design, and The Beaufort Bonnet Company. The store also offers popular services like a baby gifting concierge and in-house monogramming.
The Beauty Way
This body care company focuses on sustainable, clean products that are cruelty-free, non-toxic, and organic. The Beauty Way's product lineup includes body oil, body polish, body wash, and a moisturizer. If shoppers don’t know which product to start with, the brand also offers sets with recommended combinations in its online store.
Refresh and rejuvenate with a body care set. The Body Way/Website
Tickets for Le Garage Sale are $12 per day, or $25 for a VIP pre-shop. They can be purchased via Eventbrite or in person at the event. More information is available at legaragesale.net.