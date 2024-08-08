Looking Clean
Austin brands Tito's and Mañana unveil merch collection at lake clean-up
Nature-loving Austinites flock to lake clean-up events — a way to enjoy nature while helping it. One coming up on August 10 by Keep Austin Beautiful, a 1985 city project-turned-nonprofit, engages two local brands to amplify the work with a special merch collection: Tito's Handmade Vodka and surf shop Mañana.
Volunteers as well as folks admiring from afar can support the clean-up project financially with a hat ($42), shirt ($78), or shorts ($68) purchase at the volunteer day or later at the Love, Tito's retail store. All net proceeds will benefit Keep Austin Beautiful to help support more trash clean-ups, beautification projects, and community education sessions.
This collection is airy and playful, in a vintage tiki style. All three pieces could technically be unisex, but they all cater more to masculine dressers. Everything matches thanks to a shared color scheme of mostly cream and orange, with blue and green accents — notably in little bluebonnet flowers. Good for people who avoid big logos, these designs tie the brands in with subtle nods.
Note the Mañana surf boards and Tito's bottles.Photo courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka
The pattern on the shorts is similar, with some colors switched around for a brighter orange base. The shorts also have a different pattern along the hems and drawstring waist for a bit of added visual interest.
The metallic drawstring tips are a nice touch.Photo courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Finally, the hat takes things in a totally different direction, but sticks the same color scheme. This time framed in tiny pricky pear cacti, the insignia reads "In Good Spirits" and "Compadres de Tejas" along with the two logos.
Although the bill looks more red here, it appears to be a closer match to the shirt in photos showing both off.Photo courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka
The volunteer day is spread out across several locations along Lady Bird Lake. Volunteers will meet up at 8:45 am at water launch points, get outfitted with kayaks and gear, and then take to the lake. Three locations are waitlisted at the time this article is published, but there is still space for dozens of volunteers overall.
An afterparty at 11 am will give volunteers a chance to check out the merch while they socialize with the other groups. See Alec Cameron, Mañana's founder, model the full outfit here while he talks about it.
Volunteer sign-up is open now at givepulse.com. The collection will be available in the Love, Tito's shop at 215 Lavaca St. or online after the event. More information about Keep Austin Beautiful, including a donation page, is available at keepaustinbeautiful.org.