Where to Shop in Austin: New consignment, Texas scents, and more
With the holiday season right around the corner, November is the ideal time to start perusing for more thoughtfully curated gifts. This month is off to a dazzling start with grand openings, exclusive releases, and local markets to satisfy every taste and budget.
Austin is full of shopping opportunities this month, whether it’s supporting small and local businesses at artisan markets to investing in luxury pieces, making it even easier than ever to get a head start on those Christmas lists.
Here are 10 ways to shop local and beyond in Austin this November.
Openings and collaborations
Uptown Cheapskate’s new Georgetown location
Nationwide thrift and consignment store Uptown Cheapskate is bringing its signature vintage charm to Georgetown. The opening date for the new location has not been released yet but the store has been teasing its grand opening on social media with merchandise sneak peeks. On-brand with other locations, patrons will be able to shop secondhand and also bring their unwanted clothes for cash or store credit. The Georgetown store is located at 900 N. Austin Ave.
Clint Orms’ Flagship Grand Opening
Silversmith Clint Orms is celebrating the grand opening of his new showroom in the Hill Country with a full weekend of activities. The brand is known for its unique handcrafted Western accessories that range from buckles and belts to jewelry. The festivities start on Friday, November 14, with an open house, showroom tour, and plenty of shopping opportunities. And on November 15, a private evening celebration includes live music, signature cocktails, and bites. Clint Orms is located at 741 Water St. in downtown Kerville, Texas.
Louis Vuitton's renovated store at The Domain
Luxury retailer Louis Vuitton is now offering a more elevated shopping experience at its renovated space at The Domain. The retailer partnered with Hirsch Construction Corp to bring the transformation to life. It includes the addition of handwoven carpets, custom wall coverings, and new millwork. Louis Vuitton at The Domain is located at 11600 Century Oaks Terrace.
Wicked: For Good x Katie Kime
Wicked fans rejoice: the women’s accessories and apparel brand known for its colorful designs has launched an exclusive collaboration ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good. There’s pajamas and loungewear sets, home decor, and retro wallpaper designs featuring the signature shades of pink and green. The collection is now available on katiekime.com and Target.
Fulton & Roak’s Texas-inspired scents
Fragrance inspired by Texas? That’s the inspiration behind the two new scents by American fine fragrance brand Fulton & Roak. Lady Bird, which is described as fruity, floral, and green, is inspired by Lady Bird Lake and the natural beauty that surrounds it. Contrabando, launching on November 17, is a green, woody, citrus scent inspired by 1970s Western films set in Big Bend National Park. Both scents will be available for purchase at fultonandroark.com.
Markets & Events
Austin Studio Tour
This self-guided tour is entering its second weekend at the time of this article's publications. Visitors are invited to explore art studios, artist's homes, galleries, and more. It's most fun to follow what appeals to you in the moment, but here are two recommended events for shopping.
- Austin Studio Tour: Asian Season ATX, Saturday, November 15: The Austin Studio Tour has partnered with Asian Season ATX to celebrate the Asian American community in Austin. The curated marketplace features over 20 local AANHPI artisans and vendors. Patrons can find handcrafted jewelry and unique art pieces while enjoying local performances. The market is open from noon 6 pm at 2324 Studios (2324 E. Cesar Chavez St.).
- Community Art Show & Market, Saturday, November 15-16: This family-friendly event celebrates young artists from ages 5-10. The gallery will showcase works from the Crafternoon ATX After School Art Club, plus other artists. All artwork on display will be for sale. There’s also a pop-up market featuring local artisans and refreshments. The event runs from noon to 4 pm at Crafternoon ATX, located at 1603 E. 38th ½ Street.
Women Fair Trade Festival
Saturday and Sunday, November 22-23
For an opportunity to give back while shopping, the Women Fair Trade Festival brings a handcrafted artisan market featuring 8 women-led cooperatives from the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Palestine, and India. The festival is a collaboration between Austin Tan Cerca De La Frontera and other local non-profits. Guests can also enjoy live performances and a special documentary screening by Palestine Youth Movement. This free event will be held at First UU Church of Austin (4700 Grover Ave.) from 10 am to 5 pm.
The Front Market
Saturday and Sunday, November 22-23
The Front Market returns to Austin with an impressive lineup featuring more than 150 independent vendors from across Texas. The market showcases small business and creatives covering a wide range of goods, from repurposed and vintage clothing to home goods, accessories, and body care. Guests can also enjoy giveaways, libations, and DJ tunes while they shop. This event at the Moody Amphitheater (1401 Trinity St.) is free to attend, RSVP at thefrontmarket.com.
Style Encore Black Friday Event
Friday, November 28
Local upscale resale shop Style Encore is offering Black Friday deals including a special release of designer items, giveaways, and additional discounts.The store has been dropping sneak peeks of the release on social media, mostly consisting of designer bags, jewelry, and accessories. The first 30 guests will receive a gift bag, while other patrons have a chance to earn Encore discount cards. The event starts at 9 am and lines are to be expected. Style Encore is located at 2929 W. Anderson Ln.