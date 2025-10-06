Where To Shop
Where to Shop in Austin: A combination coffee shop-boutique and more
From ACL to Halloween, there’s no shortage of events to attend this month, and Austinites wanting to level up their style with unique pieces are in luck. This month’s Where to Shop column features a wide selection of local markets and pop-ups with new and vintage finds, from clothing to jewelry and home decor.
Here are 9 places to shop in Austin this October for a busy social calendar or an autumnal refresh.
Openings
Mazúr Boutique
A new combination coffee shop and boutique opened on August 30 at 4207 Medical Pkwy. near The Triangle, and it still appears to be getting its feet under it. The website is still under construction, and as of last week, the business was looking for new employees. But social media shows off a chic showroom with elegant, subtly Southern clothes and accessories. There's also a relaxing café area for sipping lattes or this month's seasonal offerings: a pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin muffin.
Clothing and accessory pop-ups
Sabrina Carpenter Merch Pop-Up
Friday through Sunday, October 10-12
For fans of ACL headliner Sabrina Carpenter, this pop-up in Downtown Austin features exclusive merchandise, including t-shirts, accessories, and even photo ops. No wristbands are needed, as it is open to the public. The pop-up is located at 920 Congress Ave., with operating hours on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Monkies Vintage & Thrift Pop-Up
Friday, October 10
For a closet refresh, Monkies Vintage and Thrift Pop-Up will feature vintage and modern fashion, streetwear, and custom hats by local vendors such as Jacqs Finds Vintage, Run-It Resell, The Grateful Thread, and many more. The pop-up will be held at Monkies Vintage store at 1904 Guadalupe St. from noon to 6 pm. This event is free to attend.
Austin Mystical Market
Friday, October 10
Austin Mystical Market and Buzz Mill Coffee are partnering for a market that promises a creative shopping experience. Some of the offerings include unique clothing designs from Treasure’s Redeemed, hand-crafted art from Sage Cove, ceremonial broom art from Blue Cypress Botanicals, and many more. This free event will be held at Buzz Mill Coffee from 6-10 pm.
Exquisite Jewelry Pop-Up
Saturday, October 11
This jewelry pop-up by Sravanthi Fine Jewels and Theeya Jewels offers an opportunity to shop and learn about the craftsmanship of Indian-style jewelry for special occasions and festivals, including diamond, gold, and silver pieces, along with custom-made options. The pop-up will be held at the Hyatt Place in Cedar Park from noon to 7 pm. This event is free and open to the public.
Fall Festival in Manor
Saturday, October 18
Embrace the season with this Fall Festival by Move Mountains Artisan Market. Featuring local artisans with fall-inspired handcrafted home goods, jewelry, accessories, and more. There’s also a pumpkin crafting station the entire family can enjoy. The festival will be held at Whisper Valley in Manor from 11 am to 3 pm. This event is free to attend.
NightMarket.Fun
Saturday, October 18
NightMarket.Fun is a celebration of Asian culture through art, music, and, of course, shopping. The market includes 60-plus artisans with handcrafted goods such as handmade artwork, jewelry, custom accessories, and home goods. There will also be an immersive zone featuring AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) artists. The event will be held at Lakeline Park from 2-10 pm. Tickets (adults $25-$65, free for children under 12) are available on NightMarket.Fun.
Sunday Revival Market
Sunday, October 19
Hosted by furniture and decor store Revival Vintage, this market offers a fun, curated shopping experience with 15-plus local vintage and artisan vendors. Some of the vendors featured are Mira Mira Izadora with Southwestern home pieces, Born Devotional with femme vintage pieces and home decor, and Naer’s Embroidery with tribal jewelry. Attendees can also enjoy free adult beverages courtesy of Topo Chico. Hours are 11 am to 4 pm.
Home decor
Sip, Shop, & Style By Living Oak Home
Wednesday, October 8
For interior design lovers, Living Oak Home is offering a chance to create a fall-inspired centerpiece during its Sip, Shop, and Style event. Attendees can pick a vessel and design their own centerpiece at the store’s faux floral bar while enjoying wine, in-store promotions, and new fall arrivals. The event is open to the public and will be held from 5-8 pm at Living Oak Home.
South Main Arts Festival
Saturday, October 18
Escape the bustle of the city to celebrate Georgetown's Month of the Arts with the South Main Arts Festival. This curated artistic event will feature fine arts located in the South Main Arts District with a pop-up exhibit by resident artists Alex Vietti and Iris Kwon, art vendors, and street performances. The event is free and open to the public, from 10 am to 6 pm at 817 S. Main St.